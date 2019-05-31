Sports, May 31st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther baseball team finished with a split yesterday in a double-header with the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison High School.

In Game One, Bryce Anderson worked 6.2 innings while allowing just two runs in the start. Jaxon Hoyle relieved him in the 7th and coaxed a strike-out to leave the bases loaded, along with any insurance runs stranded on base.

The Panthers then got a little magical late.

Chase Williamson beat out what looked like a routine infield single to start the inning. Corbin Broeker followed suit with an infield single to short-stop as well.

After getting Nik Coble to pop-out for the first out, Bloodhound catcher Landis Williams attempted to pick off Broeker on a snap throw to first, only to see the ball kick away from the first baseman, which wildy allowed Williamson to score, tying the game. Broeker scooted to third representing the winning run.

Clayton Lowery then followed suit with a bloop single to centerfield to walk things off.

In Game Two, Fort Madison jumped out to a 3-1 lead after five innings, Mt. Pleasant cut it to 3-2 after six, but couldn’t draw any closer, falling 5-2.

Nik Coble was the starting pitcher in game two.

Jason Thurman pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the Fort Madison to earn the victory for the Bloodhounds.

Mt. Pleasant is now 1-1 on the season, while the Bloodhounds improved to 3-2.

The Panthers will next take on Muscatine tomorrow morning in a doubleheader beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Mapleleaf.

Softball:

The Panther softball team picked up a pair of wins yesterday in a conference doubleheader versus Fort Madison at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Mt. Pleasant cruised to a 6-4 win in Game One.

Sydni Coleman scattered 11 hits while working seven full innings and striking out three to pick up the win the circle.

Anni Liechty had two hits and two RBI. Trinity Krabill hit another home run for the Panthers — their fourth this season — this time a two run shot.

The Panthers then steamrolled to a 9-2 win in game two, behind an outstanding pitching performance by Liechty.

Liechty pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and two runs.

She struck out four, as well.

Seven Mt. Pleasant starters recorded hits. Makayla Cam leading the way with two doubles and three runs batted in.

Mt. Pleasant is now 5-2 on the season, they’ll be off until Wednesday, when they’ll travel to New London.