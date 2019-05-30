Sports, May 30th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl

Girls’ Golf:

The 2019 IGHSAU Girls’ Golf Meet has come and gone — not without rain or delays — and there were a couple of area athletes competing in both the 1A and 2A fields.

In 1A, New London’s Addie Pry had a good showing. Pry was in the top-10 for parts of Round Two, but couldn’t hold on, finishing 20th. Pry opened things up on Tuesday with a score of 89 and finished yesterday carding a 95 for a 184 total.

Annika Patton of Alta-Aurelia was the individual champion in 1A, scoring a 148 and shooting a remarkable 70 on the second day.

CAM’s Sammi Jahde finished second in 1A, while Clayton Ridge’s Courtney Olson finished third.

In 2A, Mediapolis’ own Ruthie Jahn finished 30th, after registering a second round 98. Jahn shot a 91 on the meet’s first day of competition.

Morgan Weber of Dike-New Hartford took home first-place individual honors after finishing the tournament +3. She shot an opening round 73 and followed that up with a final round 74.

Allison Nuss of New Hampton was second, while Kylie Carey of Van Meter was third.

The 1A meet was in Marshalltown, at American Legion Golf and Country Club. The 2A competition was held at Ames Golf and Country Club in Ames.

Girls’ Soccer:

The Pella girls’ soccer team proved too much for the Mount Pleasant Panthers, as the Little Dutch earned a 10-0 win in last night’s Class 2A sub-state semifinal.

Pella entered the match as the #5 team in 2A.

But as they say, Mt. Pleasant suffered a minor setback for a major comeback.

The Panthers finished 13-5 this season and will graduate four seniors. They’ll return second leading goal scorer, Sydney Doak as well.

Congratulations on a great season, ladies!

Softball

The Mt. Pleasant softball team is set to host Fort Madison tonight in a conference doubleheader at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, weather pending.

The Bloodhounds have won their only completed game of the year, 7-6, over West Burlington-Notre Dame. That game was held last Wednesday.

Mt. Pleasant has won two straight after dropping a pair of games to #3 (3A) Albia last week.

Rain has washed out the last two games for Mt. Pleasant, who were scheduled to travel to Keokuk and Wapello this week.

Mikayla Cam, Anni Leichty, and Sam Broeker have all done some heavy lifting for the Panthers this season, with the three of them each hitting home runs.

Broeker leads the team with 8 runs batted in.

Tonight’s doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Baseball:

Mt. Pleasant baseball will be seeking their first full and complete game tonight when Fort Madison gets into town.

The Panthers have been snake bitten this year with weather — as have a lot of teams — with the lone game they actually started getting cancelled, as well.

Fort Madison enters tonight’s proceedings with a record of 2-1.

They split a double-dip with Burlington High, and defeated West Burlington Notre Dame 9-4.

Tonight’s game is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. You can also hear it on KILJ, with myself and Kent Bennett on the call!