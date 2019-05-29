Sports, May 29th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Golf:

Girls State Golf play was suspended today, they will complete 1st round on Wednesday morning then play the 2nd 18 holes of competition.

In Class 1A, Addy Pry of New London tied for 17th in medal competition.

In Class 2A, Ruthis Jahn of Mediapolis tied for 22nd in medalist play.

Girls’ Soccer:

After last night’s game was washed out, the Mt. Pleasant girls’ soccer team will have their biggest match of the year tonight as they travel to take on Pella.

Pella has won five straight contests, by a combined score of 17-3.

The Panthers have won five of their last six, with their lone loss to ranked Burlington Notre Dame, 2-1.

Pella’s two losses have come from Gilbert and Dallas Center-Grimes, both one goal contests.

They’re led by senior Grace Held, who has scored 30 of her teams 62 goals.

The University of Sioux Falls recruit has also accounted for almost one-third of her team’s shots.

Hailey Kowzan is second on Pella with six goals.

Mt. Pleasant is led by Mary West, who has put 17 shots in the back of the net, Sydney Doak is second on the Panthers with 13 goals, Liz Litchfield is the next highest point scorer after notching four assists and four goals.

Anna Ostby leads the team with five assists.

Goalkeeper Ayden Ross has been a stalwart in net all season for Mt. Pleasant, allowing, on average, less than one goal per game. She has an 80.3% save percentage.

Pella’s keeper is Chloe Griffin, who has only allowed nine goals all season. She has a save percentage of 85%.

Tonight’s tilt will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Pella High School.

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team will hope to get a game in tonight, as they travel to Wapello.

The Indians come in to proceedings tonight with a record of 2-2, while the Panthers are 3-2.

Junior pitcher Sydni Coleman has been a dominant force in the circle in the early parts of the season, she has worked 15 innings to a miniscule 1.87 ERA.

Tiger Athletics Weekend:

Iowa Wesleyan announces the 2019 Tiger Athletics Weekend on June 7 and 8.

On Friday, June 7, Tiger Athletics will host the All-Star games in Ruble Arena beginning at 6 pm.

Athletic alumni, community supporters and Tiger Nation are invited to celebrate Tiger Athletics and participate in games and fun activities.

Iowa Wesleyan University has created a new format to celebrate Iowa Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame and Tiger Golf Outing held Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The annual Tiger Golf Outing will tee off at the Mount Pleasant Country Club with registration beginning at 10 am and a shotgun start at 11 am.

Following the outing, the awards ceremony will take place.

IW’s Athletic Hall of Fame event begins with a 6 pm reception followed by dinner and the awards ceremony in the Social Hall of the Howe Student Activity Center.

This year, Iowa Wesleyan will honor Nancy Stevens ’67 and Brett Humpal ’09.

You can register for the event here.