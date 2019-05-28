Sports, May 28th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Soccer:

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ soccer team will have their biggest match of the year tonight as they travel to take on Pella.

Pella has won five straight contests, by a combined score of 17-3.

The Panthers have won five of their last six, with their lone loss to ranked Burlington Notre Dame, 2-1.

Pella’s two losses have come from Gilbert and Dallas Center-Grimes, both one goal contests.

They’re led by senior Grace Held, who has scored 30 of her teams 62 goals.

The University of Sioux Falls recruit has also accounted for almost one-third of her team’s shots.

Hailey Kowzan is second on Pella with six goals.

Mt. Pleasant is led by Mary West, who has put 17 shots in the back of the net, Sydney Doak is second on the Panthers with 13 goals, Liz Litchfield is the next highest point scorer after notching four assists and four goals.

Anna Ostby leads the team with five assists.

Goalkeeper Ayden Ross has been a stalwart in net all season for Mt. Pleasant, allowing, on average, less than one goal per game. She has an 80.3% save percentage.

Pella’s keeper is Chloe Griffin, who has only allowed nine goals all season. Her save percentage is 85%.

Tonight’s tilt will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Pella High School.

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team earned a pair of victories over the Saturday in a tournament at Muscatine.

In Game One, the Panthers earned a 3-2 win over Wilton. Sydni Coleman picked up the win in the circle, logging 6 innings, scattering seven hits while striking out one.

The Panthers only recorded one hit in their own right, but made it count, Sam Broeker had a 2-RBI base hit to put Mt. Pleasant in the driver’s seat.

Mt. Pleasant also worked Wilton for nine walks in the game, as well.

In Game Two, Mt. Pleasant struck for three runs in each of the first two innings, cruising to an 8-1 victory over Columbus.

Sydni Coleman, Trinity Krabill, and Ava Lowery each had two hit games for the Panthers.

Anni Liechty worked 4 no-hit innings, while walking five and striking out four to earn the victory.

The Panthers are now 3-2 on the year and will take on Keokuk tonight in a conference doubleheader at Joyce Park in Keokuk beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Baseball:

Maybe, just maybe, the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team will get a full game in tonight.

Last week, the Panthers battled the Regals of Iowa City Regina in a rain shortened game that ended in the third inning.

Later in the week, they tried twice to get a pair of games in with #1 (3A) Davenport Assumption, to no avail.

Tonight, they’re hoping Mother Nature won’t rear her ugly head, as they look to play their first full set of games at Keokuk.

Keokuk dropped their opening season contest 13-0, to Mid-Prairie.

Mt. Pleasant was up big when the game was suspended versus Regina.

Tonight’s double header will begin at 5:30 p.m.

State News:

Carroll native Nick Nurse has led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Nurse played at the University of Northern Iowa from 1985 to 1989, appearing in 111 games. He is the school’s all-time 3-point percentage leader at .468 (170 of 363).

He began his head coaching career at Grand View University when he was only 23 years old; at the time, he was the youngest college basketball head coach in the country.

The Raptors wrapped up the Eastern Conference championship with a game six victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.

The NBA Finals begin this Thursday on ABC.