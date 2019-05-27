Sports, May 27th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Happy Memorial Day! Here’s our look at sports on this Monday.

Boys Golf:

All three state golf sites were canceled for Friday, May 24 due to course conditions and for integrity of play.

The IHSAA announced that scores were final through Thursday’s rounds. Final awards were presented around 10 a.m. at each site on Friday.

Mt. Pleasant was golfing at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge in the 3A field.

Here’s how things played out:

1.) Nevada – 300

2.) Spirit Lake – 303

3.) Spencer – 307

t4.) Central DeWitt – 317

t4.) Norwalk – 317

5.) Pella – 318

t6.) Clear Lake – 319

t6.) Oskaloosa – 319

9th.) Carroll – 325

10.) Mt. Pleasant – 335

Today’s rainout marks the first time since 1991 where the tournament was cancelled due to course conditions.

Jake Moffett was also a top-20 finisher in this year’s field, shooting an opening (now, final) round score of 77.

Here are the individual results for Mt. Pleasant, as well:

Jake Moffett – 77

Trace White – 83

Brevin Wilson – 88

Rhett Zeglen – 87

Bailey Shelledy – 89

Reece Kempker – 106

Boys Tennis’:

Friday was the opening round of the Class 1A State Tennis tournament in Waterloo, Iowa.

The tournament was played at Brynes Tennis Center.

Mount Pleasant’s doubles team of Corbin Broeker and Jaxon Hoyle fell 6-3, 7-6 to Grinnell in the opener.

In the elimination match they drew #4 Ballard and were defeated 6-3, 7-5.

Despite the pair of losses, it was an all around outstanding season for those two young men.

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team earned a pair of victories over the weekend in a tournament at Muscatine.

In Game One, the Panthers earned a 3-2 win over Wilton. Sydni Coleman picked up the win in the circle, logging 6 innings, scattering seven hits while striking out one.

The Panthers only recorded one hit in their own right, but made it count, Sam Broeker had a 2-RBI base hit to put Mt. Pleasant in the driver’s seat.

Mt. Pleasant also worked Wilton for nine walks in the game, as well.

In Game Two, Mt. Pleasant struck for three runs in each of the first two innings, cruising to an 8-1 victory over Columbus.

Sydni Coleman, Trinity Krabill, and Ava Lowery each had two hit games for the Panthers.

Anni Liechty worked 4 no-hit innings, while walking five and striking out four to earn the victory.

The Panthers are now 3-2 on the year and will take on Wapello on Wednesday at Wapello.