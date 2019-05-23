Sports, May 23rd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Soccer:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ soccer team lost a thriller last night in yesterday’s class 2A sub-state match, 4-3 to Iowa City Liberty.

Ovidio Reyes-Cardona got the scoring started for Mt. Pleasant, converting a rebound chance in the first half, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

However, Liberty would score the next three goals, all before half, to carry a 3-1 lead into recess.

Liberty then drew first blood in the second half, making it a 4-1 match on a goal by Faraja Kasongo, his second of the game.

Then the Panthers tried to rally.

Reyes-Cardona would place his second in the back of net to cut the lead to 4-2 with just over 15 minutes left in regulation.

Ten minutes of game-time later, the Panthers would draw even closer thanks to Nathan Rauenbuehler, who made it a 4-3 game.

Mt. Pleasant had a handful of chances late to equalize, but couldn’t find level terms.

They end their season with a record of 13-5. Liberty moves on to play Cedar Rapids Xavier this Saturday.

West Burlington-Notre Dame also edged out Central Lee, 2-1, last night.

Central Lee ends their season with a record of 11-8.

Morgan Martin recorded their lone goal. Blake Moeller made seven saves.

Softball:

The Mt. Pleasant softball team got off on the right foot last night, picking up a 9-0 win over Central Lee on the road

Makayla Cam, Anni Liechty and Samantha Broeker all homered for the Panthers.

Liechty drove in a team-high 3 runs, as well.

Hannah Newman had a pair of hits, Cam also stole three bases.

Liechty teamed up with junior Sydni Coleman in the circle to limit Central Lee to just one hit. Liechty worked the first four innings, while striking out 4.

Coleman closed the door, hurling the last three frames while striking out 6.

The Panthers will double dip at #3 Albia tonight.

New London also picked up a big win last night, 14-4 over Mediapolis.

Alexa Winger had three knocks for the Tigers, while Ashlyn McSorely, Kara Krieger and Sofie Reighard each had two-hit performances.

Chloe Heitmeier earned the win in the circle for the Tigers.