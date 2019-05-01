Sports, May 1st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Softball team has had a cinderella season for the record books this year and their season will continue on this weekend.

After earning a pair of come-from-behind victories against Blackburn College in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, the Tigers softball team became the first female program at Iowa Wesleyan to qualify for the postseason since arriving in NCAA Division III.

After totaling just seven wins last season the Tigers put together a 26-9 overall record this season, going 13-5 in the SLIAC, the first time they have had a winning conference record since joining the league. Iowa Wesleyan is hitting .336 as a team, averaging 5.8 runs per game. While the Tigers hit just 10 home runs on the season they have gap power, leading the SLIAC with 74 doubles. Transfer Morgan Christner has played a big role for the Tigers at both the plate and in the circle. She is hitting .427 with 37 runs batted but her bigger impact may be with the ball where she went 17-3 with a 2.08 earned-run average and a league high 184 strikeouts; currently ranking 7th nationally in strikeouts. Leadoff hitter Kayla Ford is hitting .420 this season and has scored 34 runs. The middle of the order finds Ashley Machholz (.349 average), Emma McDanel (.314 average and 25 RBI), Christner, and Alex Eyman (.378 average and 34 RBI). — via SLIAC.org

UPDATE: Due to impending weather, the contests Thursday are being moved to Friday at 1:00 p.m. coverage will still be right here on KILJ, Friday afternoon.

College Golf:

The IW Men’s Golf Team were able to get one, final round of golf in last weekend, competing in the Monmouth College Scot Invite, Sunday!

The Tigers finished the invite tied for 9th place with the Blueboys of Illinois College.

Blake Forsythe saw the end of his Iowa Wesleyan golf career Sunday, but finished tied for the team low with a score of 76, which was good for 19th overall. Freshman Jaime Suarez also ended with a score of 76 for the Tigers.

Cameron Mack finished with an 84 and Mount Pleasant’s own Jeff Cox chipped in with a score of 89.

They’ll bring a talented core back for next fall’s season.

Thursday, Busy:

Athletics are a bit light today, due to weather nature rearing her ugly head last night. But Mount Pleasant High School activities will pick up in full on Thursday, with several big events upcoming.

First boys’ and girls’ Southeast Conference Track and Field Championships will begin at 5:00 p.m. in Fairfield, as both teams look to continue their string of dominance this spring.

Boys’ soccer will be back at home tomorrow, as well. They’ll take on Fort Madison, with kick-off slated for 4:30 p.m., JV will follow up.

And girls’ tennis will travel to Maharishi Prep, they’ll square off at 4:30 p.m.

Schedule for Wednesday:

Unfortunately, nothing.