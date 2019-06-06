Sports, June 6th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The 2-3 Mount Pleasant baseball team will take to the road this evening as they lock horns with the Demons of Washington High School in Washington.

The Panthers are fresh off an 8-0 non-conference win over Oskaloosa earlier this week and are looking to get back in the win column in conference play.

Corbin Broeker leads the team in batting with a .308 average, while Bryce Anderson is tops on the team with a three runs batted in.

The Demons have won their first five of six to start their season, including two impressive victories over Keokuk this week; 10-6 and 22-0.

Junior Luke Turner leads Washington with a .556 average and 10 runs batted in.

Turner and Luke Hennigan have been the two pillars in the Washington rotation, as well. They’ve combined to throw 20 innings, allowing just 6 earned runs between them in 3 starts.

Tonight’s double dip will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Washington.

JV will also play, they’ll be at home, however, again against Washington.

Other local baseball finals from last night:

Notre Dame 5, Pekin 0

West Burlington 12, Iowa Mennonite 2

New London 15, Danville 0

Softball:

Mount Pleasant softball will get back to the diamond tonight for a conference doubleheader against Washington.

The Panthers, currently 5-2, will look to continue their mini four game winning streak.

A rain make-up with Keokuk is set for Friday, as well.

That will be a doubleheader at Joyce Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mikayla Cam and Sam Broeker have been scorching for the Panthers out of the gates. Cam leads the team with a .435 batting average, while Broeker is second with a .400 average.

Sydni Coleman and Anni Liechty have teamed up to combine for a 2.73 ERA.

Tonight’s doubleheader will start at 5:30 p.m. JV will be at home at 5:30 p.m., as well.

Other local softball finals from last night:

WB-ND 12, IOWA MENNONITE 2

FORT MADISON 4, WAPELLO 3

W-MU 3, CENTRAL LEE 1

Iowa Wesleyan:

Iowa Wesleyan has announced the inaugural Tiger Athletics Weekend will postpone two of three of this weekend’s scheduled events.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will continue as scheduled on the evening of Saturday, June 8. However, the Tiger All Star Games scheduled for Friday, June 7 and the Golf Outing on Saturday, June 8 are postponed to a later date.

“Thank you to all the sponsors and supporters who have been a part of the planning process for these events,” said Director of Athletics, Derek Zander. “Vast amounts of rain over the past few weeks and conflicting events have impacted this event. In the best interest of the event, sponsors, participants, and the course, an alternative date for both of these events will be solidified in the near future.”

The annual Tiger Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will proceed as planned on Saturday, June 8, with a reception beginning at 6:00 p.m. Dinner and ceremony will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the Social Hall located in the Howe Student Activity Center on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan University. We invite all of you to come and witness the celebration for two deserving inductees Nancy Stevens and Brett Humpal.

Questions regarding the postponement and requests for reservations for the Hall of Fame Ceremony may be directed to Derek Zander at derek.zander@iw.edu or 719-320-8828.