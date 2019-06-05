Sports, June 5th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team got back in the win column yesterday afternoon with an 8-0 win at Oskaloosa.

Pitching:

Nik Coble (W) 2IP 0runs on 3BB and 2Ks

White 3 1/3IP 0runs on 2hits, 1BB, and 2Ks

Bryce Anderson 1 2/3IP 0runs and 2Ks

Hitting (7 hits):

Nik Coble 2-3 with an RBI

Dalton Gardner 1-2 with a HR and 2RBIs

Chase Williamson 1-2 with 2RBIs

Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs

Jaxon Hoyle 1B and 1RBI

Chase Lamm 1B

With the win the Panthers are now 2-3 on the season.

They’ll be back at it Thursday when they travel to Washington. The varsity doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Other area prep baseball scores:

Van Buren 11, New London 3

Mediapolis 8, Danville 1

Iowa Mennonite 9, W-MU 0

Softball:

Mount Pleasant softball has a bit of a longer layoff than they would have expected with tonight’s game cancelled at New London.

The Panthers, currently 5-2, will take on Washington tomorrow for a varsity doubleheader, their first game in a week.

A rain make-up with Keokuk is set for Friday, as well.

That will be a doubleheader at Joyce Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mikayla Cam and Sam Broeker have been scorching for the Panthers out of the gates. Cam leads the team with a .435 batting average, while Broeker is second with a .400 average.

Sydni Coleman and Anni Liechty have teamed up to combine for a 2.73 ERA.

Other local softball finals from last night:

Fort Madison 3, Burlington 1; Burlington 12, Fort Madison 0

Danville 13, Mediapolis 1

Cardinal 4, Central Lee 1

W-MU 6, Iowa Mennonite 2

Van Buren 10, New London 8

Girls’ Tennis:

The Mt Pleasant girls’ tennis team had their season ending awards potluck on Monday night in the MPCHS commons

Letter winners: Sr. Erin Zihlman-3rd

Sr. Hallie Sandeen-2nd

Sr. Shaleen Thiengmany-2nd

Sr. Breeana Runyon-2nd

Jr. Sierra Barton-2nd

So. Olivia Larson-1st

Other awards:

Olivia Larson (Most Improved Player)

Erin Zihlman (Captain)

Sierra Barton (Most Victorious Player)

Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis finished this year with an overall record of 5-5.