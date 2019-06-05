Sports, June 5th, 2019

Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 5, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team got back in the win column yesterday afternoon with an 8-0 win at Oskaloosa.

Pitching:

  • Nik Coble (W) 2IP 0runs on 3BB and 2Ks
  • White 3 1/3IP 0runs on 2hits, 1BB, and 2Ks
  • Bryce Anderson 1 2/3IP 0runs and 2Ks

Hitting (7 hits):

  • Nik Coble 2-3 with an RBI
  • Dalton Gardner 1-2 with a HR and 2RBIs
  • Chase Williamson 1-2 with 2RBIs
  • Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs
  • Jaxon Hoyle 1B and 1RBI
  • Chase Lamm 1B

With the win the Panthers are now 2-3 on the season.

They’ll be back at it Thursday when they travel to Washington. The varsity doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Washington High School.

Other area prep baseball scores:

  • Van Buren 11, New London 3
  • Mediapolis 8, Danville 1
  • Iowa Mennonite 9, W-MU 0

Softball:

Mount Pleasant softball has a bit of a longer layoff than they would have expected with tonight’s game cancelled at New London.

The Panthers, currently 5-2, will take on Washington tomorrow for a varsity doubleheader, their first game in a week.

A rain make-up with Keokuk is set for Friday, as well.

That will be a doubleheader at Joyce Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mikayla Cam and Sam Broeker have been scorching for the Panthers out of the gates. Cam leads the team with a .435 batting average, while Broeker is second with a .400 average.

Sydni Coleman and Anni Liechty have teamed up to combine for a 2.73 ERA.

Other local softball finals from last night:

  • Fort Madison 3, Burlington 1; Burlington 12, Fort Madison 0
  • Danville 13, Mediapolis 1
  • Cardinal 4, Central Lee 1
  • W-MU 6, Iowa Mennonite 2
  • Van Buren 10, New London 8

Girls’ Tennis:

The Mt Pleasant girls’ tennis team had their season ending awards potluck on Monday night in the MPCHS commons

Letter winners:   Sr. Erin Zihlman-3rd

Sr. Hallie Sandeen-2nd

Sr. Shaleen Thiengmany-2nd

Sr. Breeana Runyon-2nd

Jr. Sierra Barton-2nd

So. Olivia Larson-1st

Other awards:

  • Olivia Larson (Most Improved Player)
  • Erin Zihlman (Captain)
  • Sierra Barton (Most Victorious Player)

Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis finished this year with an overall record of 5-5.

 

 

 