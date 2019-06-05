Sports, June 5th, 2019

Sports, June 5th, 2019Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 5, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Baseball:
The Mount Pleasant baseball team got back in the win column yesterday afternoon with an 8-0 win at Oskaloosa.
Pitching:
- Nik Coble (W) 2IP 0runs on 3BB and 2Ks
- White 3 1/3IP 0runs on 2hits, 1BB, and 2Ks
- Bryce Anderson 1 2/3IP 0runs and 2Ks
Hitting (7 hits):
- Nik Coble 2-3 with an RBI
- Dalton Gardner 1-2 with a HR and 2RBIs
- Chase Williamson 1-2 with 2RBIs
- Corbin Broeker 1B and 2RBIs
- Jaxon Hoyle 1B and 1RBI
- Chase Lamm 1B
With the win the Panthers are now 2-3 on the season.
They’ll be back at it Thursday when they travel to Washington. The varsity doubleheader will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Washington High School.
Other area prep baseball scores:
- Van Buren 11, New London 3
- Mediapolis 8, Danville 1
- Iowa Mennonite 9, W-MU 0
Softball:
Mount Pleasant softball has a bit of a longer layoff than they would have expected with tonight’s game cancelled at New London.
The Panthers, currently 5-2, will take on Washington tomorrow for a varsity doubleheader, their first game in a week.
A rain make-up with Keokuk is set for Friday, as well.
That will be a doubleheader at Joyce Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Mikayla Cam and Sam Broeker have been scorching for the Panthers out of the gates. Cam leads the team with a .435 batting average, while Broeker is second with a .400 average.
Sydni Coleman and Anni Liechty have teamed up to combine for a 2.73 ERA.
Other local softball finals from last night:
- Fort Madison 3, Burlington 1; Burlington 12, Fort Madison 0
- Danville 13, Mediapolis 1
- Cardinal 4, Central Lee 1
- W-MU 6, Iowa Mennonite 2
- Van Buren 10, New London 8
Girls’ Tennis:
The Mt Pleasant girls’ tennis team had their season ending awards potluck on Monday night in the MPCHS commons
Letter winners: Sr. Erin Zihlman-3rd
Sr. Hallie Sandeen-2nd
Sr. Shaleen Thiengmany-2nd
Sr. Breeana Runyon-2nd
Jr. Sierra Barton-2nd
So. Olivia Larson-1st
Other awards:
- Olivia Larson (Most Improved Player)
- Erin Zihlman (Captain)
- Sierra Barton (Most Victorious Player)
Mount Pleasant girls’ tennis finished this year with an overall record of 5-5.