Sports, June 29, 2019

The Mount Pleasant softball team fell in a close battle Friday night to Wilton 6-5.

The game was neck and neck for the entirety before Wilton nudged ahead late.

Mount Pleasant is now 17-8 on the year, they can still earn the conference crown with a pair of wins Monday versus Fairfield.

They also know their playoff fate later this summer. The IGHSAU announced the softball pairings Wednesday afternoon and Mount Pleasant will be in 4A Region 6.

Mount Pleasant has also earned the privilege of a first round bye, thus making them wait on the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk.

They’ll play at Maple Leaf against either of those two schools on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.

The top seed in their region is North Scott, who will await the winner of Burlington and Fort Madison in round two.

Other area schools in action needed the post-season:

Winfield-Mt. Union will start their playoff surge against Tri-County on July 8th at 7:00 p.m. in Winfield.

New London will host HLV on the 8th in New London.

Switching to baseball:

Mount Pleasant was rained out yesterday in their matchup versus Ottumwa. The Panthers have won five straight games and are poised to make noise in the playoffs.

Seeding meetings for the brackets will be tomorrow.

Several other area schools know their fate for the playoffs:

In 1A District 8, Notre Dame will host Winfield-Mt. Union the quarterfinals on July 13th, New London will square off with Iowa Mennonite and Cardinal will battle Highland.

In 2A District 7, West Burlington will open up against Louisa-Muscatine on July 13th at Wapello. The bottom of the bracket has Wapello hosting Danville.

The winner of West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine will take on Wilton, while the winner of Wapello and Danville will lock horns with Mediapolis.