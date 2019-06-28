Sports, June 28th, 2019

Sports, June 28th, 2019Written by Nathan Bloechl on June 28, 2019
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Baseball:
The wins just continue piling up for the Mount Pleasant baseball team, they’ve no won ten straight games, after sweeping the Washington Demons yesterday in a huge conference doubleheader.
Mount Pleasant is now 16-5 on the year.
Here are the full results from yesterday’s games:
Mount Pleasant 9
Washington 4
Pitching:
Jaxon Hoyle (W) 5 2/3IP, 5 runs on 7 hits, 4BB, and 3Ks
Bryce Anderson (S) 1 1/3IP, 0 runs on 1 hit
Hitting:
Clayton Lowery 2-3 with a 2B and 5RBIs
Chase Lamm 1-2 with a 1B and 2 RBIs
Trace White 1B and RBI
Nik Coble 1B
Mount Pleasant 4
Washington 3
Pitching:
Nik Coble 3IP, 1 run on 1 hit, 6BB, and 4Ks
Bryce Anderson (W) 4IP, 2runs, 0ER, on 3 hits, 0BB, and 4Ks
Hitting:
Jaxon Hoyle 2-3 with 2B and RBI
The Panthers will be right back on the diamond tonight as they travel to take on Ottumwa. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Ottumwa is 14-7 this year.
Other prep baseball scores from around the area last night:
- Notre Dame 13, Van Buren 3
- Wapello 11, Louisa-Muscatine 5
- Wapello (7-14) plays Notre Dame at Burlington today. Louisa-Muscatine (4-12) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today.
- West Burlington 14, Winfield-Mt.Union 4
Softball:
The #13 Mount Pleasant softball team split a conference doubleheader yesterday with Washington at home.
In game one the Panthers got a walk-off RBI single from Anni Liechty to win 6-5 in eight innings.
Washington got their offense going in game two putting up 12 runs, winning going away 12-2.
Despite the loss, Mount Pleasant can still take the conference Monday by sweeping Fairfield. They’re now 17-7 on the year and will travel to take on Wilton tonight.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
Other prep softball from last night:
- #2 Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wapello 2
- Louisa-Muscatine (27-2) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today.
- Pekin 11, Mediapolis 0
- Mediapolis (0-22) plays Highland at Riverside Monday. Pekin improved to 14-11.
- Danville 5, Cardinal 4
- Danville (7-11) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Monday. Cardinal is 10-10.
- Winfield-Mt. Union 5, Lone Tree 1
- W-MU (14-8) hosts Danville Tuesday. Lone Tree dipped to 8-13.
Other Prep News:
Today the Burlington Hawkeye named Mount Pleasant senior Zach Beason their 2019 Male Athlete of the Year.
Beason, a four sport athlete, was a three-year letter winner in football, wrestling and baseball, and four-year letter winner in track.
This past year, Beason accounted for 24 total touchdowns, finished 29-6 on the wrestling mat, while qualifying for the state wrestling tournament.
He was also a member of several state qualifying relay teams at the state track meet — while also placing 5th in the discus.
Beason will be attending Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where he will play football.