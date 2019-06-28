Sports, June 28th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball :

The wins just continue piling up for the Mount Pleasant baseball team, they’ve no won ten straight games, after sweeping the Washington Demons yesterday in a huge conference doubleheader.

Mount Pleasant is now 16-5 on the year.

Here are the full results from yesterday’s games:

Mount Pleasant 9

Washington 4

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (W) 5 2/3IP, 5 runs on 7 hits, 4BB, and 3Ks

Bryce Anderson (S) 1 1/3IP, 0 runs on 1 hit

Hitting:

Clayton Lowery 2-3 with a 2B and 5RBIs

Chase Lamm 1-2 with a 1B and 2 RBIs

Trace White 1B and RBI

Nik Coble 1B

Mount Pleasant 4

Washington 3

Pitching:

Nik Coble 3IP, 1 run on 1 hit, 6BB, and 4Ks

Bryce Anderson (W) 4IP, 2runs, 0ER, on 3 hits, 0BB, and 4Ks

Hitting:

Jaxon Hoyle 2-3 with 2B and RBI

The Panthers will be right back on the diamond tonight as they travel to take on Ottumwa. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Ottumwa is 14-7 this year.

Other prep baseball scores from around the area last night:

Notre Dame 13, Van Buren 3

Wapello 11, Louisa-Muscatine 5 Wapello (7-14) plays Notre Dame at Burlington today. Louisa-Muscatine (4-12) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today.

West Burlington 14, Winfield-Mt.Union 4

Softball:

The #13 Mount Pleasant softball team split a conference doubleheader yesterday with Washington at home.

In game one the Panthers got a walk-off RBI single from Anni Liechty to win 6-5 in eight innings.

Washington got their offense going in game two putting up 12 runs, winning going away 12-2.

Despite the loss, Mount Pleasant can still take the conference Monday by sweeping Fairfield. They’re now 17-7 on the year and will travel to take on Wilton tonight.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Other prep softball from last night:

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 3, Wapello 2 Louisa-Muscatine (27-2) plays Central Lee at Donnellson today.

Pekin 11, Mediapolis 0 Mediapolis (0-22) plays Highland at Riverside Monday. Pekin improved to 14-11.

Danville 5, Cardinal 4 Danville (7-11) plays Central Lee at Donnellson Monday. Cardinal is 10-10.

Winfield-Mt. Union 5, Lone Tree 1 W-MU (14-8) hosts Danville Tuesday. Lone Tree dipped to 8-13.



Other Prep News:

Today the Burlington Hawkeye named Mount Pleasant senior Zach Beason their 2019 Male Athlete of the Year.

Beason, a four sport athlete, was a three-year letter winner in football, wrestling and baseball, and four-year letter winner in track.

This past year, Beason accounted for 24 total touchdowns, finished 29-6 on the wrestling mat, while qualifying for the state wrestling tournament.

He was also a member of several state qualifying relay teams at the state track meet — while also placing 5th in the discus.

Beason will be attending Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, where he will play football.