Sports, June 27th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball :

The Mount Pleasant baseball team earned a wild, come from behind victory last night defeating Mediapolis 9-8 in 8 innings.

The win was the Panthers’ eighth in a row, they’re now 14-5 on the year.

Chase Williamson provided the heroics for Mount Pleasant in the home half of the 7th. With two outs and a runner at third, he lined an opposite field game tying double off of Mediapolis closer Zach Osborne to knot the game after Mediapolis took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 7th.

Trace White earned a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.

Here’s the rest of the stats from yesterday:

Mount Pleasant 9

Mediapolis 8

Pitching:

Clayton Lowery 5IP, 6runs, 5 earned on 4hits, 7BB, and 6KS

Trace White 1 2/3IP, 2runs, 0 earned on 3hits, 0BB, and 1K

Nik Coble 1 1/3IP, 0runs on 1hit, 0BB, and 2Ks

Hitting:

Clayton Lowery 4-5

Chase Williamson 2-4, with a 2B and 2RBIs

Dalton Gardner 2-4 with RBI

Trace White 2-4 with RBI

Nik Coble 1B with 3RBIs

Bryce Anderson 2B and RBI

Jaxon Hoyle 1B and RBI

The Panthers will host Washington in a huge conference tilt tonight. You can hear it on KILJ, as well.

Several area schools now know their fate in the IHSAA baseball playoffs.

In 1A District 8, Notre Dame will host Winfield-Mt. Union the quarterfinals on July 13th, New London will square off with Iowa Mennonite and Cardinal will battle Highland.

In 2A District 7, West Burlington will open up against Louisa-Muscatine on July 13th at Wapello. The bottom of the bracket has Wapello hosting Danville.

The winner of West Burlington/Louisa-Muscatine will take on Wilton, while the winner of Wapello and Danville will lock horns with Mediapolis.

Other baseball scores from last night:

Van Buren 4, New London 0 New London (4-10) plays at West Burlington Thursday. Van Buren (10-4) plays at Notre Dame Thursday.

Lone Tree 17, Wapello 7

Softball:

Mount Pleasant will be back on the diamond today for a two-game set versus the Demons of Washington High School.

The Panthers split a doubleheader with Washington earlier this season, however those games were on the road.

Washington has won seven straight games, bringing their record to a robust 20-10.

Tonight’s games will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant also knows their fate for the post-season. The IGHSAU announced the softball pairings yesterday.

The Panthers have earned the privilege of a first round bye, thus making them wait on the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk. They’ll play at Maple Leaf against either of those two schools on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.

The top seed in their region is North Scott, who will await the winner of Burlington and Fort Madison in round two

In 1A, Winfield-Mt. Union will start their playoff surge against Tri-County on July 8th at 7:00 p.m. in Winfield.

New London will host HLV on the 8th in New London.

Other area softball from last night:

West Burlington 6, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Highland 5, New London 2

College News;

Beginning July 1, 2019, the Iowa Wesleyan University Howe Student Activities Center, including the indoor track and fitness center, move to its summer schedule.

The hours are Monday thru Friday 5am – 9pm and closed Saturday and Sunday.