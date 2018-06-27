SPORTS JUNE 27, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the District Tournament baseball pairings for the upcoming post season tournament.

CLASS 1A: DISTRICT #10: 7/7/18 @ 7 PM Winfield Mt. Union at Danville. 7/10/18 @ New London 5 PM Notre Dame vs Holy Trinity Catholic, 7 pm New London vs Danville/WMU winner. At Eldon that night IMS will play Keota at 5 pm and at 7 pm Cardinal will play Sigourney. 7/12/18 @ New London 5 pm Cardinal/Sigourney and Notre Dame/Holy Trinity winners will play. & pm New London/Danville/WMU winner plays IMS vs Keota winner. 7/14/18 @ New London @ 7 PM District Championship with semi-final winners meeting.

7/17/18 @ Washington @ 7 PM the District 10 winner will meet the District 9 winner to qualify for state.

CLASS 2A: DISTRICT 10: 7/7/18 @ Central Lee @ 5 pm Wapello vs Davis County @ 7 pm West Burlington vs Central Lee. 7/10/18 @ Mediapolis @ 5 pm Central Lee vs West Burlington winner plays Van Buren, Wapello vs Davis County winner plays Mediapolis. 7/14/18 @ Mediapolis @ 7 pm championship game. 7/17/18 @ Fairfield @ 7pm Sub-State Championship.

Mt. Pleasant and West Burlington/Notre Dame girls’ softball team battled in West Burlington last night. WB/ND won the 1st game 14-4 out hitting the Panthers 18-5, Keelayn McNamee suffered the loss in the circle for the Panthers. Chi Glaha and Grace Kelly were both 2-3 at the plate. In game 2, Mt. Pleasant won 10-2, outhitting the Falcons 12-4. Chi Glaha pitched the win, Trinity Krabill was 3-4 with 3 RBI’s, Lyndi Vantiger and Ava Lowry were both 2-4.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:

Burlington swept Fairfield 2-1 and 3-2, L&M 2 Pekin 0, Keokuk 20 Mediapolis 4, Central Lee 6 Cardinal 0, Wapello 11 Lone tree 4.

Tonight the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team travels to Davis County High School to make up a JV-varsity double header weathered out last week.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

Mediapolis 12 Notre Dame 8, Central Lee 11 Cardinal 0, Pekin 14 L&M 1.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information.