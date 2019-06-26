Sports, June 26th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball :

Mount Pleasant baseball will be back in action tonight as they look to continue their winning ways playing host to Mediapolis.

The Panthers have won seven straight games dating back to June 13th. Their signature win came Monday night when they defeated 3A #10 Centerville 3-2 in 10 innings.

Pitching has been the theme for the Panthers during their hot streak — they’ve thrown four shutouts and held opponents to two runs or less in each game.

Bryce Anderson and Jaxon Hoyle have been neck and neck this season on the bump.

Anderson is 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA, Hoyle 4-1 with a 2.07 ERA. Trace White has a 2.53 ERA, while Nik Coble has a 1.50 ERA.

As a team, Brent Broeker’s team has a 2.74 ERA which is second in the Southeast Conference. Fairfield is first with a team 2.41 ERA.

Offensively it’s been an all hands on deck effort, as well, with four players in double digits for runs batted in.

Coble leads the team with 12 RBI, Corbin Broeker, Hoyle and White are all tied for second on the team with 11.

On the other hand, Mediapolis has put together a fine season themselves, starting 16-5. The Bulldogs are led by senior Cauy Massner who has hit .380 with 2 home runs and 22 RBI.

Mediapolis’ can flat out score runs — they average 8.5 per game — so it’ll be a very interesting stylistic clash tonight.

There will only be one game tonight at Mapleleaf. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and you can hear it on KILJ.

Other prep baseball scores from around the area:

Notre Dame 7, Mediapolis 0

Van Buren 4, New London 0 New London (4-10) plays at West Burlington Thursday. Van Buren (10-4) plays at Notre Dame Thursday.



A former Van Buren star is heading to the Atlanta Braves organization. Garrett Saunders, an all-state player for Van Buren High School and two-time ABCA/Rawlings All-Region selection signed a free agent minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Saunders will begin his career in pro baseball with the Danville — how fitting — Braves of the Rookie Appalachian League.

Saunders was a standout infielder for the Central Dutch over the last four years.

This season Saunders hit a team-high .361 with 53 hits, clubbing three home runs.

The Dutch finished this season with a record of 24-16.

Softball:

The #13 Mount Pleasant softball team will have to wait until next week to resume a doubleheader with West Burlington, school officials announced yesterday.

The contest was delayed at about 6:45 p.m. in the bottom of the 5th inning with the Panthers leading by one.

Moments before the delay, Panther right fielder Hannah Newman drilled a two-RBI double to give Mount Pleasant the 5-4 lead.

The umpires waited for nearly two hours for the rain and lightning to clear before ultimately deciding to call the contest.

The Panthers will take today off before opening a two-game set at home tomorrow versus Washington.

Game one will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Other prep softball from around the area last night:

Van Buren 3, New London 1 New London (7-11) plays Highland at Riverside today.

Burlington 6, #4 (4A) North Scott 0; North Scott 5, Burlington 0

Wrestling:

Congratulations to local Mount Pleasant native and DC Elite Wrestling Club Standout, Blaine Frazier, for earning All-American Status at the largest and most premier high school wrestling dual tournament of the year, 2019 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Scholastic Duals. AAU Scholastic Duals is also known as Disney Duals and is held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena at Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida. Thousands of the nation’s top wrestlers battle for supremacy to determine the best club team in the country. The event features over 100 of the nation’s best club teams and the event is considered one of the top wrestling events of the summer and took place June 19 through the 22nd.

Frazier wrestled on Team Iowa Black, Iowa’s premier high school team with wrestlers from around the Hawkeye State. Team Iowa Black competed in the District/ All Star Division which featured state placers and champions from all over the United States. Many of the top wrestlers in the country were on display in the hard fought tournament and Team Iowa was able to place 9th overall in the nation.