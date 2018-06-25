SPORTS JUNE 25, 2018

On the sports schedule for today for MPHS teams, The JV and varsity baseball teams play host to Centerville at maple Leaf field beginning at 5:30 pm. The freshman softball and baseball teams play double headers at Washington beginning at 5:30 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team split the two games they played Friday in a tournament at Waterloo. Waterloo Columbus beat M.P. in the 1st game 2-1, Zach Beason was the losing pitcher, Rylan Seberg was 2-3 at the plate. Game two the Panthers beat Union LaPorte city 8-4. Jackson Hoyle was the winning pitcher, Seberg was 3-3 with 3 RBI’s, Caleb Potts had 3 RBI’s, Trace White knocked in two runs.

Burlington and Mt. Pleasant battled in softball Friday night at Maple Leaf Field, the GrayHounds rolled to two wins by scores of 14-2 and 10-0. In the 1st game Anni Liechty suffered the loss in the circle, Makayla Cam was 2-3 with a triple to lead the Panther offense. In game two Keelyn McNamee was the losing pitcher, Lyndi VanTiger went 2-3 at the plate. MPHS is now 12-16 overall and plays at West Burlington-Notre Dame Tuesday.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the Regional Pairings for the post season softball tournament for Mt. Pleasant High School. MPHS girls open 4A Regional play at Fairfield on 7/5/18 @ 7 pm Winner plays at Oskaloosa on 7/7 @ 7. Clear Creek-Washington & Newton in other half of bracket.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the Substate Assignments for the upcoming post season tournament. The Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team will be in Substate #5 with Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Solon and Washington.

University of Iowa football team picked up two more commits on Sunday for the football class of 2019. Offensive lineman Justin Britt and defensive back Dane Belton both picked the Hawkeyes with an announcement on social media. Britt – a 6-foot-4, 282-pound Indianapolis native – visited Iowa City over the weekend and picked the Hawkeyes over other offers from Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue and others. Belton is a versatile defensive back from Tampa, Florida and was also in Iowa City over the weekend. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect picked the Hawkeyes over 25 other offers, including Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.The Hawkeyes now have 13 commits for their 2019 class.