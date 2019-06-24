Sports, June 24th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team, currently ranked #13 in the state in Class 4A, earned a split Friday night at the RecPlex Dome in Burlington versus Burlington High School.

The Panthers had the bases loaded in the 7th inning of game one before Burlington calmed the seas to escape with an 8-5 win.

Sam Broeker had a chance to be the hero, but her deep fly ball was caught to end the first game.

Broeker and Lyndi Vantiger each had two hits apiece, while Anni Liechty had a home run and two runs batted in.

Sydni Coleman took the loss, allowing three earned runs in six innings while striking out one.

In game two, Anni Liechty escaped a jam of her own to earn the split. Liechty got a big strikeout to strand the winning run, preserving a 5-4 win.

Makayla Cam had two hits in the win, including a double and an RBI.

Liechty and Ava Lowery also drove in two runs.

With the split, Mount Pleasant is now 16-6 on the year.

They’ll have off until Tuesday when they will take on West Burlington at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. You can hear both games of that double-header right here on KILJ.

Other softball from the weekend:

W-B 4, #10 (5A) Muscatine 2; #1 (3A) Davenport Assumption 11, W-B 3

#2 (3A) Louisa-Muscatine 9, #5 (5A) Iowa City High 1; Muscatine 5, L-M 2 Louisa-Muscatine (25-2) hosts Mediapolis at 7 p.m. Monday.



Baseball:

Mount Pleasant baseball had yet another rain out last Friday. The Panthers were scheduled to take on Mid-Prairie but Mother Nature washed things out.

The Panthers will resume their schedule today on the road at Centerville at 7:30 p.m.

It’ll be a great test for Brent Broeker’s squad. Centerville enters tonight’s game with a record of 15-1. They’ve won five straight.

The Panthers are 12-5, winners of six straight.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the District Groupings, with seeding expected at a later date.

Mount Pleasant will battle in Substate #5 versus one of these opponents:

SUBSTATE #5:

Davenport Assumption

Clear Creek-Amana

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Mount Vernon

Washington

The latest Radio Iowa Baseball Poll was also announced yesterday:

Class 4A

Johnston (18-2) LW #1 Western Dubuque (20-2) LW #2 Iowa City West (15-5) LW #3 Southeast Polk (19-5) LW #4 Dowling Catholic (14-6) LW #5 Des Moines Roosevelt (15-4) LW #6 Linn-Mar (15-5) LW #7 Urbandale (13-8) LW #10 Ankeny Centennial (14-7) LW #8 Iowa City High (16-5) LW (X)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-2) LW #1 Davenport Assumption (16-3) LW #2 Central DeWitt (21-0) LW #3 Harlan (15-3) LW #4 Marion (16-3) LW #6 Solon (14-6) LW #5 Ballard (14-2) LW #7 Centerville (15-1) LW #10 Gilbert (16-2) LW (X) Sioux City Heelan (16-6) LW #9

Class 2A

Wilton (14-1) LW #1 North Linn (29-1) LW #3 Dike-New Hartford (21-1) LW #2 Treynor (18-3) LW #4 New Hampton (20-4) LW #5 Van Meter (16-3) LW #6 West Lyon (18-0) LW #9 Dyersville Beckman (19-8) LW #7 Hinton (17-1) LW #10 Estherville Lincoln Central (18-1) LW (X)

Class 1A

Mason City Newman (18-3) LW #1 Southeast Warren (17-0) LW #2 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (18-3) LW #3 Calamus-Wheatland (23-2) LW #4 Don Bosco (19-4) LW #5 Alburnett (19-4) LW #6 Saint Ansgar (15-5) LW #7 Kingsley-Pierson (19-3) LW #9 Coon Rapids-Bayard (17-3) LW (X) HLV (16-1) LW #10

College Football:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team finalized their 2019 schedule and times, the Hawks will open up their season with a non-conference tilt versus Miami of Ohio at 6:30 p.m. on August 31st at Kinnick Stadium

Here’s the rest of the schedule: