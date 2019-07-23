Sports, June 23rd, 2019

Softball:

Day One of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball tournament has come and gone.

We know the fate of one of our area teams.

Wapello was defeated in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal yesterday, 6-0 by North Linn.

The #1 Lynx scored twice in the first, once in the second and three more times in third to earn the victory.

Four Wapello errors aided in the North Linn scoring tally.

Sammy Ewart had two hits in the loss for the Arrows, who will play at 1:00 p.m. this afternoon against Beckman Catholic in a consolation match-up. The state no longer plays out for 5th through 8th place, so this will be the final game of the season for the Arrows.

Beckman Catholic fell in extra innings to Mount Ayr, 3-2.

The other KILJ game will be this morning, #2 Louisa-Muscatine takes on #7 Mount Vernon at 11:00 a.m.

L-M is 33-4 this season and they have yet to allow a run in the post-season throwing shutouts in each of their first three games.

We will take the air at 10:55 a.m from Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.