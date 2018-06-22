SPORTS JUNE 23, 2018

Burlington and Mt. Pleasant battled in softball Friday night at Maple Leaf Field, the GrayHounds rolled to two wins by scores of 14-2 and 10-0. In the 1st game Anni Liechty suffered the loss in the circle, Makayla Cam was 2-3 with a triple to lead the Panther offense. In game two Keelyn McNamee was the losing pitcher, Lyndi VanTiger went 2-3 at the plate. MPHS is now 12-16 overall and plays at West Burlington-Notre Dame Tuesday.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the Regional Pairings for the post season tournament for Mt. Pleasant High School. MPHS girls open 4A Regional play at Fairfield on 7/5/18 @ 7 pm Winner plays at Oskaloosa on 7/7 @ 7. Clear Creek-Washington & Newton in other half of bracket.

AREA SOFTBALL SCORES:

Cardinal, Eldon 10, Mediapolis 0

Central Lee, Donnellson 10, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Davenport, Assumption 4, Louisa-Muscatine 2

Davenport, West 3, Ottumwa 1

Fairfield 3, Central Clinton, DeWitt 2

Louisa-Muscatine 11, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Lynnville-Sully 5, HLV, Victor 0

Oskaloosa 10, Norwalk 3

Ottumwa 6, Dubuque, Hempstead 1

Winfield-Mt Union 7, Pekin 1

Mt. Pleasant played in a baseball tournament in Waterloo Friday in the 1st game they fell to Waterloo Columbus and the 2nd game they beat Union LaPorte City.

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 2, Mt. Pleasant 1

Mt. Pleasant 8 Union LaPorte City 4

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the Substate Assignments for the upcoming post season tournament. Mt. Pleasant will be in Substate #5 with Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Ft. Madison, Iowa City Liberty, Keokuk, Solon and Washington.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

Central Lee, Donnellson 3, Van Buren Community 1

Davis County, Bloomfield 3, Keokuk 2 (10 inn)

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 4, Lone Tree 1

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 5, Lone Tree 1

Mediapolis 4, Cardinal, Eldon 3

Regina, Iowa City 5, Notre Dame, Burlington 3

Washington 22, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Washington 9, Louisa-Muscatine 4

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information, order forms available at sites.google.com/site/mpfirecracker5k.

The 1st Annual ‘Running On Empty’ Geode Challenge and Family Fun Day Hosted by the Friends of Geode group Geode State Park will be run today from

6:30 AM – 3:00 PM CDT with 5k & 10+k Trail runs with awards

10+k Ruck Trail run w/35lb pack with awards

There will be food, Kids activities

Demonstrations

Craft vendors

Fundraising auction

All proceeds go to the Concession Renovation Project at the beach at Geode State Park

Iowans of all ages and abilities will be taking part in the Iowa Summer Games. The main weekend of competition, which includes the opening ceremonies, will be July 20 through the 22 in Ames.

Iowa Games spokesman Cory Kennedy says several registration deadlines are approaching, June 27th for team sports and July 5th for most of the other events.

Kennedy says if you have questions about a particular event they can be answered by going to iowagames-dot-org