Sports, June 19th, 2019

Baseball:

Yesterday was an unexpected off day for the 12-5 Mount Pleasant baseball team. The Panthers were ready to travel to Carlisle yesterday for a non-conference tilt before Mother Nature got in the way.

With a two hour drive looming, school officials thought to play it smart.

No makeup date on the contest was immediately announced.

The Panthers will resume action this evening, as they will take on Davis County in a non-conference single header that will begin at Mapleleaf at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant has reeled off six straight wins, dating back to June 13th, thanks in large part to their pitching staff.

Bryce Anderson leads the staff with 27 2/3 innings pitched, but Jaxon Hoyle, Trace White and Nik Coble have all reached double digit innings with with sub 2.60 ERAs.

Hoyle: 23 IP, 1.83 ERA

White: 19.1 IP, 2.53 ERA

Coble: 14 IP, 1.50 ERA

With the pitching staff throwing as well as they have, Mount Pleasant truly has a shot to beat anyone at any time.

The bats have also heated up as the days have grown longer. Corbin Broeker has been a spark plug atop the lineup, hitting a team best .367 with 11 RBI.

Nik Coble leads the team with 12 RBI while hitting .354.

As a collective group, Mount Pleasant rarely strikes out. They’ve walked 69 times as team, as opposed to only 52 strikeouts, in 17 games.

Other area baseball scores from last night:

Notre Dame 7, Danville 1 Notre Dame 8-4 overall (6-2 SEI Super Conference South Division), Danville 1-11 (0-8).

West Liberty 4, Wapello 2 Wapello (5-10) plays at Danville today.



Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team will take on a nearby rival for two games tonight at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

The Panthers will welcome in the Tigers of New London High School, with game one of the doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant, the #15 team in the state in 4A, has won nine of their last eleven contests, with one of those losses coming to #6 (5A) Ottumwa, last week.

Sydni Coleman has been terrific in the circle for Troy Mears’ group this season, stabilizing things for the Panthers.

Coleman is 10-1 on the year with a 1.94 ERA, tops on the team. She’s also got it done swinging the stick, driving in 20 runs and doubling five times.

Samantha Broeker and Anni Liechty are the team leaders in RBI’s, both of them accumulating 24, thus far.

Broeker leads the team with a .435 batting average.

Trinity Krabill is the team leader with home runs, belting three thus far.

KILJ will have coverage of Game Two tonight, with myself and Kent Bennett.

Air-time will be about 7:25 this evening.

