SPORTS JUNE 19, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team swept a double header at home Monday night against the Ft. Madison Bloodhounds. M.P. won the 1st game 2-0 and then took the nightcap 6-5. In the opener Lyndi Vantiger led the offense going 2 for 3 at the plate, Anni Liechty got the win in the circle.

In game two Mt. Pleasant won 6-5, Makayla Cam, Anni Liechty and Trinity Krabill each had 2 hits. Panthers are 11-13 overall and 5-5 in the conference, Ft. Madison is 6-16 overall and 3-7 in the conference.

Tonight the Mt. Pleasant JV and varsity softball teams was set to travel to New London to play but the games have been postponed. Instead, KILJ will broadcast the boys Mt. Pleasant vs Carlisle Baseball game at 7 pm.

OTHER AREA SOFTBALL SCORES MONDAY:

Burlington twice over Clinton 13-1 and 4-0. L&M 13 IMS 0, Lone Tree 7 West Burlington-Notre Dame 6, Highland 10 Mediapolis 0, Wapello 6 WMU 4, Pekin 12 Columbus Community 2.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the Regional Tournament pairings in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

In Class 1A English Valley will play at New London on July 2nd at 7 pm. The winner will play in New London on July 3rd against the winner of the Montezuma vs HLV 1st round matchup.

Iowa Valley plays at WMU on July 2nd at 7 pm, the winner plays at Lynnville Sully on July 3rd.

Class 2A has Mediapolis at Danville on July 2nd at 7 pm.

Class 3A has Central Lee at West Burlington on July 3rd

Mt. Pleasant swept Ft. Madison in Southeast Conference baseball at Maple Leaf Field Monday night 12-0 and 16-1. Jordon Magnani got the win on the mound with relief help from Trace White. Colby potts was 2-2 at the palte with 2 triples and 4 RBI’s. Game two Colby Potts got the win with help from Bryce Anderson. Chase Lamm was 3-3 with a double and 3 RBI’s.

Tonight the Panther baseball team will host Carlisle in JV and varsity action, Carlisle is coached by former Panther Blake Heitmeier.

AREA BASEBALL SCORES:

West Burlington 11 Lone tree 1, Notre Dame 12 Central Lee 0, Wapello 15 WMU 0, New London 8 Danville 1, Mediapolis 2 Highland 1, Burlington 7 Clinton 6, Clinton 7 Burlington 3.

Looking ahead at the upcoming week for Mt. Pleasant athletic events. Tomorrow the JV and varsity baseball teams go to Davis County to play beginning at 5:30 pm. Thursday the varsity softball and baseball teams will make up their games at Keokuk that were rained out last week, freshman softball and baseball teams host Burlington for double headers beginning at 10 am. Friday Mt. Pleasant plays in a baseball tournament in Waterloo beginning at 1:30 pm, Mt. Pleasant will host Burlington in a softball varsity twin bill beginning at 5:30 pm

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The Mt. Pleasant girls’ Panther basketball coaching staff would like to invite any Girls basketball players in grades 3-8 to the Jr. Panthers Team Camp.

Campers will work with our program coaches and high school athletes to focus on providing and developing the basics of all basketball skills, development of individual skills, and team concepts.

Date: Today June 19 – Friday: June 22

Time: Entering Grades 3-5: 5:30 to 6:30

Entering Grades 6-8 6:30 to 7:30

Location: MP High School Gym

Cost: $25 (Includes Camp Shirt if received by ( June 18)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net

Mount Pleasant Girls Basketball High School Team Camp 2018

Camp will focus on providing knowledge of shooting, dribbling, passing, defensive and offensive techniques and introduce team concepts of the Mt. Pleasant system.

The camp is open to any Girls basketball players entering grades 9-12.

Date: Today June 19th – Friday, June 22

Time: 1:30 – 3:00

Location: MPCHS Gym

Cost: $10.00 (Includes Camp Shirt)

For More information contact:

Coach Watson

319-931-8718

cwatson@iowatelecom.net