SPORTS JUNE 18, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan University has announced the schedule for the upcoming football season. The season will feature two night games to start the season, and the Tigers will play on their home field five times.

The Rams of Cornell College will visit the Tigers to kickoff the 2018 season. It will be the first night game with a 7 pm start time on September 1. IW will travel to Eureka, Illinois to take on the reigning UMAC Conference Champions, Eureka College at 7 pm on September 8.Iowa Wesleyan will play two more games on the road (Westminster College, 9/15, 1pm and University of Minnesota Morris, 9/22, 12 pm) before returning to Bob Evans field on September 29. They will host Crown College with a kickoff time set for 12 pm.

The Tigers will host Martin Luther College on October 6 at 1 pm for their Homecoming game, and will follow with a bye week. They will return to action on October 20 with a road trip to Jacksonville, Illinois to take on MacMurray College at 1pm.

The College of Saint Scholastica will visit the Tigers on October 27 for the first of a two game homestand. Kickoff is set for 12 pm against the Saints. Greenville University will make the trip to Mount Pleasant, Iowa on November 3 at 1 pm.

Iowa Wesleyan will wrap up the 2018 season with a road trip to St. Paul, Minnesota where they will take on the University of Northwestern at 12 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther softball team went to Ottumwa Friday and lost a non-conference double header to the Bulldogs, 6 to 2 and 11 to 2. In the first game Lyndi Vantiger went 2 for 4 at the plate and Chi Glaha was 2 for 4 in the second game. Panthers host Ft. Madison tonight in league play, this is the 2nd meeting of the two teams this season, and Panthers split a double header on the Bloodhounds field earlier this year. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will have score updates on the 1st game during the broadcast of the baseball opener at 5:30 at Maple Lead Field.

Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team swept Williamsburg Saturday, 4-2 and 11-0. Panthers host Ft. Madison today in conference play, earlier this season at Ft. Madison Mt. Pleasant swept a double header 10-0 and 15-0. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the opening game of the double header beginning at 5:30 pm.

Looking ahead at the upcoming week for Mt. Pleasant athletic events. Tuesday the Panther baseball team will host Carlisle in JV and varsity action, Carlisle is coached by former Panther Blake Heitmeier. Wednesday the JV and varsity softball teams travel to New London, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the varsity game live beginning shortly after 7 pm, the JV game begins at 5:30. The JV and varsity baseball teams go to Davis County to play beginning at 5:30 pm. Thursday the varsity softball and baseball teams will make up their games at Keokuk that were rained out last week, freshman softball and baseball teams host Burlington for double headers beginning at 10 am. Friday Mt. Pleasant plays in a baseball tournament in Waterloo beginning at 1:30 pm, Mt. Pleasant will host Burlington in a softball varsity twin bill beginning at 5:30 pm

Starting today June 18th the Mt Pleasant XC team will be holding their summer conditioning runs. The workouts will be on Monday and Wednesday at 630AM at the Old Thresher’s Theatre Museum parking lot. Tuesday and Thursday runs will be at 7PM at the park by the swimming pool. These conditioning runs will vary in length and have paces for all that attend. We encourage all XC runners to attend any that they can, to be ready for the fall season. If bad weather occurs, that days run will be cancelled. Any questions call Coach Murray at (319) 850-0867.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be two special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith and head golf coach at Nebraska Mark Hankins both Mt. Pleasant graduates will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.