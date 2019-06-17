Sports, June 17th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up a pair of victories this Saturday over Williamsburg in a non-conference affair.

Here’s the look at Game One:

MP 5

Williamsburg 0

Pitching:

Bryce Anderson (W) 3 2/3 iP, 0R on 1hit, 1BB, and 3Ks

Corbin Broeker (S) 3 1/3 IP, 0R on 1hit and 2Ks

Hitting:

Corbin Broeker 2-3

Chase Lamm 1B, 2RBIs

Jaxon Hoyle 1B, 1RBI

Nik Coble, Clayton Lowery, and Chase Williamson all had 1Bs

And in Game Two:

MP 16

Williamsburg 2

Pitching:

Nik Coble 1 1/3 IP, 1R on 1BB and 2Ks

Trace White (W) 2 2/3 IP, 1R on 5hits and 2Ks

Corbin Broeker 1IP 0R

Hitting:

Trace White 3-4 with a 2B and 3RBIs

Bryce Anderson 2-2 with a 3B and RBI

Brennan Bender 2B with 2RBIs

Jaxon Hoyle 1B with 2RBIs

Clayton Lowery and Sawyer Carrasco 1B

Nik Coble RBI

The Panthers are now 10-5 on the year, they’ll battle with Fort Madison tonight, on the road, in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

JV will be at home versus the Bloodhounds, at 5:30 p.m., as well.

Other area baseball scores from over the weekend:

Fort Madison 5, Notre Dame 4

Burlington defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 12-2 and fell to Sioux City East 11-8 at the Battle of the Bluffs tournament this weekend.

Baseball Poll Announced:

Class 4A

Johnston (15-1) LW #1 Western Dubuque (17-2) LW #2 Iowa City West (14-4) LW #6 Southeast Polk (14-4) LW #8 Dowling Catholic (11-5) LW #5 Des Moines Roosevelt (13-4) LW #7 Linn-Mar (14-4) LW #9 Ankeny Centennial (12-5) LW #3 Waukee (12-6) LW #4 Urbandale (10-7) LW (X)

Class 3A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-2) LW #1 Davenport Assumption (13-3) LW #2 Central DeWitt (16-0) LW #3 Harlan (12-3 LW #4 Marion (11-3) LW #5 Ballard (12-2) LW #8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-5) LW #9 Sioux City Heelan (15-5) LW (X) Centerville (11-1) LW #10

Class 2A

Wilton (11-1) LW #1 Dike-New Hartford (19-0) LW #2 North Linn (22-1) LW #3 Treynor (16-3) LW #4 New Hampton (17-3) LW #8 Van Meter (12-4) LW #6 Dyersville Beckman (14-6) LW #5 Cascade (15-4) LW #7 West Lyon (13-0) LW #9 Hinton (14-1) LW #10

Class 1A

Mason City Newman (15-2) LW #1 Southeast Warren (14-0) LW #3 Martensdale-St. Mary’s (15-3) LW #4 Calamus-Wheatland (17-2) LW #5 Don Bosco (12-3) LW #2 Alburnett (15-4) LW #6 Saint Ansgar (13-4) LW #7 South Winneshiek (15-6) LW (X) Kingsley-Pierson (16-3) LW #10 HLV (13-1) LW #9

Softball:

Mount Pleasant softball’s Saturday tournament was cancelled Saturday morning. Troy Mears’ group was expected to compete at Wapello.

Mount Pleasant did split a pair of non-conference games Friday night at historic Frank Huston Field in Ottumwa.

The #15 (4A) Panthers opened up with a win over Davis County, 11-5. Mount Pleasant fell behind early 2-0, a lead Davis County held until the bottom of the 4th, when the Panthers then pounced for six runs.

They would go on to add four more in the bottom of the 6th, to secure the win.

In game two, #6 (5A) Ottumwa jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings and never looked back to defeat Mount Pleasant.

Ottumwa is one of the state’s top teams, they improve to 16-2 on the year.

Mount Pleasant, with the split, is now 13-5.

They’ll be back in action this evening, traveling to Fort Madison in a varsity doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

