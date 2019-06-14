Sports, June 14th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up a pair of wins yesterday in a conference doubleheader versus Keokuk.

Here’s how things shook out yesterday:

Game 1

MP 10

Keokuk 0

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (W) 6IP, 0runs on 3hits and 2BB and 8Ks

Hitting:

Chase Lamm 2-4 with 2 RBIs

Clayton Lowery 2-3 with a 2B, 3B

Corbin Broeker 2-4

Jaxon Hoyle 1B and 3RBIs

Trace White, Dalton Gardner, Chase Williamson with a 1B and RBI

Nik Coble with a RBI

Game 2

MP 12

Keokuk 2

Pitching:

Clayton Lowery (W) 4IP, 0runs, 1hit, 4BB, and 6Ks

Corbin Broeker 1IP, 2runs on 3hits, 1BB, and 2Ks

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-3, 2B and 4RBIs

Will Edeker 1B and 2RBIs

Corbin Broeker 2-3

Jaxon Hoyle 3B and RBI

Clayton Lowery 2-3

Chase Lamm and Trace White 1B and RBI

Brennan Bender 1B

The Panthers are now 8-5 on the season and are 7-3 in conference play. Baseball will take today off before traveling to Williamsburg on Saturday for a doubleheader, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Other baseball scores from around the area last night:

Central Lee 14, New London 3

Van Buren 20, Wapello 3

Washington 4, Fort Madison 1; Washington 2, Fort Madison 1

Notre Dame 10, Cardinal 4

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther softball team picked up two key conference wins yesterday at home against Keokuk, winning game one 11-1 and game two 9-0.

Sydni Coleman earned the victory in game one, pitching a solid five innings of work, allowing just one run.

Coleman also had the big hit in a seven run fifth inning, a bases clearing triple, which gave the Panthers some much needed insurance.

The Chiefs threatened in the top half of the inning, loading the bases with only one out, but Coleman was able to coax a strikeout and a ground ball to strand the maximum.

In game two, the Panthers had another big seven run inning, again in the 5th inning to pull away for a 9-0 victory.

Mount Pleasant is now 12-4 on the season. They’ll take on Davis County and Ottumwa tonight in a varsity triangular.

Tomorrow, Troy Mears’ group will be at Wapello for a tournament against Danville, Wapello and Davis County.

Other softball from last night:

Central Lee 13, New London 3

Washington 4, Fort Madison 1; Washington 4, Fort Madison 3

Van Buren 7, Wapello 4

Columbus 12, Mediapolis 11

Staying with softball, the latest IGHSAU Rankings were announced yesterday, Mount Pleasant was recognized in the 4A Poll.

The Panthers check in as the #15 team in the state in 4A.

Here’s the full list: