Sports, June 13th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team, winners of 9 of their last 11, have their eyes set on another sweep victory tonight as they get set to host Keokuk tonight at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers come into tonight’s proceedings with a record of 10-4 and are most recently coming off a win over Danville Tuesday night, 6-2.

Samantha Broeker has been a one-girl wrecking crew of late, she leads the team in batting average hitting .442 with a home run and a team best 19 RBI, which is also good for second in the Southeast Conference.

Senior Makayla Cam has also been dynamite atop the lineup, leading the team with 16 runs scored along with sporting a robust .413 batting average.

The big news has been the pitching performances turned out by Sydni Coleman and Anni Liechty in the circle this summer.

The two of them have limited opposing hitters to a conference best .136 batting average.

Coleman is third in the conference in innings pitched and is third in ERA at 2.19 minimum 24 innings pitched.

Liechty has been equally good minus her last start versus Fairfield. Her ERA is not indicative of how well she’s actually pitched.

Opponents are hitting just a paltry .168 against her.

These two teams met nearly one week ago — last Friday — and it was a series sweep for Mount Pleasant.

Tonight’s games will begin at 5:30 p.m. and you can hear the first contest right here on KILJ, with myself and Kent Bennett.

Other softball tonight:

Winfield-Mt. Union hosts Pekin

Mediapolis is at Columbus

New London at Central Lee

Van Buren at Wapello

Baseball:

Mount Pleasant baseball will look to keep their mini run up tonight as they play host to Keokuk in a Southeast Conference double header.

The Panthers have won five of their last seven contests, dating back to last Tuesday.

Last week Friday, the Panthers swept Keokuk at Joyce Park 16-8 and 20-0.

Senior pitcher Bryce Anderson has been as advertised this season for the Panthers. He picked up his first win earlier this week with a come from behind win at home versus Fairfield.

He’s now 1-0 with an 0.39 ERA. He leads the team with 18 innings pitched.

Other area baseball tonight:

Fairfield hosts Knoxville

Washington vs. Fort Madison

New London at Central Lee

Van Buren at Wapello

Mediapolis at Davenport West

Winfield-Mt. Union hosts Pekin

College Football:

Former Michigan wide receiver Oliver Martin has transferred to Iowa, his hometown school.

The Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday that Martin, a former four-star recruit from Iowa City West High who originally spurned them for the Wolverines, has joined the program as a redshirt sophomore.

The 6-foot-1 Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown last season for Michigan before entering the transfer portal.

Martin will sit out next season unless he applies to the NCAA for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility.