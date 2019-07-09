Sports, July 9th, 2019

Softball:

The New London Tiger softball team did just enough to move on last night in the opener of the Class 1A Region 5 playoffs, clinching a walk-off RBI double by Laney Loyd to defeat HLV 2-1.

For New London, there was probably no one they’d rather have up.

Loyd is one of the state’s most feared hitters, and even with a base open, HLV decided to pitch to her despite falling behind in the count 2-0.

Sofie Reighard led the inning off with a single and after a sac bunt, advanced to second to set up the winning at-bat.

Chloe Heitmeier was sublime in the circle for New London, working a full seven innings, scattering just six hits and one run while striking out one.

The Tigers are now 10-13 and their focus shifts to North Mahaska, their opponent Wednesday.

North Mahaska is 16-9 on the season.

New London has won three of their last four and seem to be clicking at the right time.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Staying in Class 1A Region 5, the Winfield-Mt. Union softball team cruised to an opening round win 9-1 over Tri-County.

8th grade catcher Anna Anderson had two hits for the Wolves while Liana Sweezer had two runs batted in.

Sophomore hurler Maddie Anderson coughed up just one hit and one run in the victory.

She struck out a remarkable 19 batters.

The Wolves will take on Brooklyn-BGM Wednesday in Winfield.

First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Other softball from around the area:

West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0

Pekin 3, Danville 0

Lone Tree 4, English Valleys 0

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team will look to get back into the win column tonight as they are back on the diamond for the first team this week playing host to Burlington High.

The Panthers have lost 3 of their last 5 after reeling off ten straight wins, although two of those three losses have come via top ranked teams in 3A in Fairfield and Marion.

Following tonight’s game, the Panthers will have only three remaining games in the regular season.

They’ll take on Knoxville Thursday night at home, before closing the regular season on Friday at Solon.

The post-season will begin next on July 19th, as the Panthers take on Clear Creek-Amana at Fairfield High School at 5:00 p.m.

You can hear tonight’s game on KILJ, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

College Sports:

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard says success is about people and not about money.

The Cyclone athletic department is coming off a banner year in which ISU finished third in the Big 12 all-sports race by finishing behind Texas and Texas Tech.

It was Iowa State’s best finish since the Big 12 was formed back in 1996. Pollard says the key is all the sports working together.

Pollard says it is an attitude that helps them overcome a lack of resources.

After back to back eight win seasons and two bowl games expectations are as high as they have been for several years for the Cyclone football team which opens the season at home against Northern Iowa on August 31st.