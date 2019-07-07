SPORTS JULY 7, 2019

Mt. Pleasant softball team wrapped up the regular season 23-12 with a split in their two games at the Iowa City Tournament Saturday. Mount Pleasant beat Iowa City West 10- 1, Muscatine blanked Mount Pleasant 12-0. Panthers now prepare for the post season, they play at home Saturday against the winner of a Regional 1st round game between Fairfield and Keokuk.

The post-season begins for Class 1A and 2A softball teams with 1st round Regional play on Monday 7/8/19. KILJ-FM and kilj.com will bring you the 1A action of HLV at New London, game time is 7 pm. Winfield Mt. Union opens at home also hosting Tri-County. Class 2A area games has Danville at Pekin and Mediapolis at West Branch.