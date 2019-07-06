Sports, July 6, 2019

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team fell for the second straight contest last night, losing to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7-3 in a non-conference affair.

The Panthers grabbed an early first inning lead, but E-B-F would rally for the next seven runs in the game, including a four run fifth inning.

The loss moves Mount Pleasant to 18 and 8 on the year.

They will take on Burlington next Tuesday at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. You can hear that game here on KILJ.

Mount Pleasant also knows their post-season fate for this summer. The Panthers will open up in Class 3A Substate 5 District 10 and will take on Clear Creek-Amana on July 19th at 5:00 p.m. at Fairfield High School.

The top of the bracket sees SEC Co-Champion Fairfield taking on the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison High School.

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team split their first two games at the prestigious University of Iowa softball classic last night in Iowa City.

The Panthers opened the tournament with a 9-8 loss versus Benton Community.

Mount Pleasant led 6-1 heading into the top of the 6th inning when Benton would strike for 6 runs to take a 7-6 lead.

The Panthers would rally, however.

They knotted the game at 7 in the bottom of the inning, but Benton would counter punch with two more in their half of the 7th.

The Panthers then steamrolled Davenport North in their second game 8-1.

Their record sits at 22-11 on the season and they’ll take on Iowa City West and Muscatine tomorrow in Iowa City.