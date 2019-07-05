Sports, July 5th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

It was a quality test, but Mount Pleasant fell to #4 Marion Wednesday night, 9-4.

The game was deadlocked at 0-0 until the 5th inning when Marion would scratch across five runs, aided by two Panther errors.

Mount Pleasant would counter in the bottom of the frame cutting the Indian lead to 5-2, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Bryce Anderson took his first loss of the season allowing only one earned run.

Clayton Lowery and Chase Williamson had all three of the Panther hits, with Lowery driving in all three runs.

The Panthers are now 18-7 on the year, they will take on Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on tonight on the road.

EBF is 17-10 on the year, and have won three of their last five contests.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant also knows their post-season fate for this summer. The Panthers will open up in Class 3A Substate 5 District 10 and will take on Clear Creek-Amana on July 19th at 5:00 p.m. at Fairfield High School.

The top of the bracket sees SEC Co-Champion Fairfield taking on the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison High School.

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant softball team picked up a pair of wins Wednesday, sweeping Davis County.

In game one, the Panthers cruised to a 7-4 win, pulling away in the later stages of the game.

Sydni Coleman provided all the theatrics in game two, clubbing a walk-off double to give Mount Pleasant a 6-5 win.

With the pair of wins, Mount Pleasant is now 21-10 on the year.

The Panthers will participate in a huge tournament at Iowa City this weekend, featuring the who’s who of high school softball.

Mount Pleasant will square off with Benton, Davenport North, Muscatine and Iowa City West, that will act as their final tune-up before the Class 4A playoffs.

The entire tournament field includes: Benton Community, Bettendorf, Charles City, Davenport North, Davenport West, Iowa City West, Muscatine, Newton, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, WDM Valley, Waterloo East, Waukee, and West Liberty.

On July 13th, the Panthers will play either Fairfield (SEC conference champions) or Keokuk at Mapleleaf at 7:00 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer:

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s soccer program will begin its season under first-year head coach, Chris Gaskin.

When asked about the coming season, Gaskin stated, “I am excited to get going and start working with a great group of both returners and the new student-athletes. Preseason is right around the corner, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Date Opponent Location Time Sunday, Sept. 1 College of Lake County Mount Pleasant, Iowa 10am Wednesday, Sept. 4 Lincoln College Mount Pleasant, Iowa 5pm Wednesday, Sept. 11 Cornell College Mount Vernon, Iowa 5pm Saturday, Sept. 14 Rockford University Mount Pleasant, Iowa 4:30pm Wednesday, Sept. 18 Lincoln Christian University Lincoln, Illinois 4pm Friday, Sept. 20 Alverno College Milwaukee, Wisconsin 4pm Tuesday, Sept. 24 Faith Baptist Bible College Ankeny, Iowa 2pm Monday, Sept. 30 Faith Baptist Bible College Mount Pleasant, Iowa 3pm Saturday, Oct. 5 Blackburn College* Mount Pleasant, Iowa 3pm Wednesday, Oct. 9 Webster University* Webster Groves, Missouri 3pm Saturday, Oct. 12 Fontbonne University* Clayton, Missouri 3pm Thursday, Oct. 17 Spalding University* Mount Pleasant, Iowa 3pm Saturday, Oct. 19 Principia College* Elsah, Illinois 3pm Wednesday, Oct. 23 Eureka College* Mount Pleasant, Iowa 3pm Saturday, Oct. 26 Greenville University* Greenville, Illinois 3pm Wednesday, Oct. 30 Westminster College* Fulton, Missouri 3pm Saturday, Nov. 2 MacMurray College* Mount Pleasant, Iowa 3pm

College Football:

At least one college football preview magazine says the high expectations surrounding the Iowa State football program are justified.

Phil Steele’s College Football Preview calls the Cyclones a dark horse in the Big 12 race.

ISU has 16 starters back from last year’s team that finished 8-5 after a loss to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl, making the Cyclones one of the nation’s most experienced teams.

You can hear Cyclone Football all fall here on KILJ.

They’ll open up their 2019 campaign August 31st versus Northern Iowa.