SPORTS JULY 5, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 3A District 10 Baseball Tournament pairings. Mt. Pleasant is a #4 seed and will play #5 seeded Clear Creek-Amana at Solon on July 13th at 5 pm. The late game at that site at 7 pm is #1 seed Solon playing host to #8 seed Keokuk. The Friday night winners will meet Monday July 16th at 7 pm. The other half of the Substate has District #9 being hosted by Fairfield. On July 13th at 5 pm Washington plays Iowa City Liberty, followed by host school Fairfield playing Ft. Madison. Friday’s winners will meet Monday at Fairfield in the District final. The two District champs will meet in the Substate final with the winner going to state.

Today will also be a busy day for the Mt. Pleasant Panther baseball team, they are traveling to Knoxville to play a non-conference double header beginning at 5:30 pm.

Class 4A girls’ regional softball will take to the field tonight. The Mt. Pleasant Panthers will open up tournament play at Fairfield. These two teams met Monday night in Mt. Pleasant to wrap up the regular season and Fairfield won both games 1-0 and 9-8. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game live beginning at 7 pm.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SOFTBALL TUESDAY NIGHT:

New London 2 Montezuma 1

Sigourney 7 Tri-County 0

Friday night New London plays at Sigourney at 7 pm…KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live

Lynnville Sully won 2-1 over Winfield Mt. Union

North Mahaska beat Lone Tree 9-0

North Mahaska plays at Lynnville Sully Friday night at 7 pm

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

L&M 12 Danville 0

Wapello 4 Highland 0

Wapello plays at L&M Friday at 7 pm

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SOFTBALL FROM TUESDAY NIGHT:

Albia 8 Davis County 3

West Burlington/Notre Dame 6 Central Lee 1

West Burlington plays at Albia Friday at 7 pm

West Liberty beat Columbus Community 13-3

Congrats to former Mt. Pleasant state champion and current UNI runner Logan Murray winning the 2018 MP Firecracker 5K in a time of 17:35. Taylor Murray completed the family sweep winning the female division and 9th overall in a time of 23:06. Over 40 runners participated in the event.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.