Sports, July 31st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference announced their 2019 All-Conference Baseball list yesterday.

Mediapolis sported several first team North Division selections, including:

Senior P Brennan Breuer

Junior INF Alex Diewold

Senior OF Zach Osborne

Senior Utility Ben Wolgemuth

The Player of the Year in the North Division was Mediapolis’ senior Cauy Massner.

Massner was dynamite both at the plate this year and on the pitcher’s mound. He hit .363 this year, with a .510 slugging percentage.

He swatted two home runs, doubled seven times and drove in 28 runs.

On the mound, Massner was 7-0 this year with a 3.10 ERA. Hitters only batted .160 against him. He struck out 60 in 40.2 innings pitched.

The Coach of the Year in the North Division was Danny Hershberger of Iowa Mennonite.

In the South Division, Central Lee and New London were well-represented:

Senior P Waylon Weirather, Central Lee

Junior INF Jadon Hawk, Central Lee

Senior OF Tyler Hopp, Central Lee

Senior OF Darius Whaley, New London

Junior Utility Jaxon Allen, New London

The Player of the Year in the South Division was Central Lee’s Waylon Weirather. He was the top pitcher in the conference going 8-1 with a 0.79 ERA. ‘

His father, Shane Weirather was named the Coach of the Year in the South Division. He helped lead the Hawks to their third ever state appearance — their first since 1997.

The state baseball tournament carries on today in Des Moines at Principal Park.

Yesterday the Class 3A bracket finished out:

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 7, ADM, Adel 2

Marion 4, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 0

Central DeWitt 11, Centerville 1 (5 innings)

Assumption, Davenport 7, Boone 3

The Class 2A semifinals are now set:

Semifinals – Thursday, August 1

4:30—#2 Van Meter (32-3) vs. #6 West Sioux, Hawarden (22-5)

7:00—#1 North Linn, Troy Mills (39-5) vs. #5 Des Moines Christian (29-8)

4A action will resume today:

#4 Dowling Catholic, W.D.M. (30-11) vs. #5 Southeast Polk (30-13)

#1 Johnston (34-5) vs. #8 Ankeny (21-17)

#3 Epworth, Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. #6 Urbandale (28-14)

#2 Iowa City, West (33-7) vs. #7 Pleasant Valley (25-11)

College Football:

The Northern Iowa football team has been picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Poll.

The conference’s coaches and media picked defending national champion North Dakota State to win the league. The Bison received 32 first-place votes while South Dakota State was second with four first-place tallies.

Illinois State and Indiana State landed just ahead of the Panthers while South Dakota was picked sixth.

Youngstown State, Western Illinois and Missouri State round out the poll. View the complete release from the Missouri Valley Football Conference HERE.

Staying with college football, the Iowa Wesleyan football team will debut new threads this year. The Tigers announced the new uniforms on social media.

Here’s the first look at the new uniforms:

New threads are here. pic.twitter.com/AoFsmKsZMM — Iowa Wesleyan Football (@IWTigerFootball) July 30, 2019

College Basketball:

For the 10th consecutive season the Iowa State men’s basketball program ranked among the nation’s top-30 teams in attendance, finishing the 2018-19 season ranked No. 15. The Cyclones ranked among the top-two Big 12 schools for the eighth consecutive season.

The Cyclones averaged 14,099 fans per contest, filling Hilton Coliseum at more than 98 percent of capacity for the season.

The 2018-19 season marked the eighth consecutive season that Iowa State has averaged 14,000 fans per game, proving once again that Hilton Magic is alive and well.

Iowa State has posted 72 sellouts in the last seven seasons. In the last eight seasons, the Cyclones have a .838 winning percentage at home.