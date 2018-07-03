SPORTS JULY 3, 2018

Girls Regional Tournament softball got started last in Class 1A and 2A. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com broadcast the English Valleys at New London battle that was won by the home team 11-1. Layney Loyd and Sydni Coleman led the offense with 3 hits each, Loyd had a solo homerun in the 3rd inning that got the Tigers started on a 5 run inning. Alexa Wenger and Marah Hartrick each had three RBI’s. New London is 17-9 and will play at home again tonight against Montezuma who won on their home field last night 2-0 over Victor HLV. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast beginning at 7 pm.

In another Class 1A game Winfield Mt. Union beat Iowa Valley 2-0 in Winfield. Maddie Anderson pitched the win and struck out 17 batters. Emma Haines led the Lady Wolves with two singles. Tonight WMU plays at Lynnville Sully in a 7 pm game.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL ACTION: Danville 6 Mediapolis 5 Kelsey Jackson had an RBI single in the bottom of the 7th to knock in the winning run for the Bears. Danville will take a 9-18 record into the next round tonight at 3rd ranked L&M. Mediapolis ends the year 0-26.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL ACTION TONIGHT: Central Lee at West Burlington/Notre Dame, Columbus Community at West Liberty

In regular season softball last night in the Southeast Conference Mt. Pleasant hosted Fairfield, the Lady Trojans won both games over the Panthers by scores of 1-0 and 9-8, and Panthers end the regular season 13-25. The two teams will meet again Thursday night in Fairfield in Class 4A Regional action at 7 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live.

Mt. Pleasant and 10th ranked Fairfield battled on Maple Leaf Field last night in Southeast Conference action. M.P. won the 1st game 6-1 led by the pitching of Jordon Magnani and the hitting of Cooper Huckabone, Chase Lamm and Zach Beason who all hit singles.

In game two Fairfield won 11-6, Zach Beason suffered the loss on the mound. Rylan Seberg and Corbin Broeker each had two singles, Bryce Anderson had 1. Fairfield now leads the Southeast conference race with an 11-3 record, Washington is 9-3 and MPHS is 10-4. M.P. plays a double header at Knoxville Thursday for their next action. OTHER AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES: New London 10 West Burlington 3, Wapello 1 Highland 0, Burlington 8 Bettendorf 7.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their final poll of 1A-2A and 3A teams. KILJ area has one ranked team and that is the L&M Falcons who are #3 in Class 2A.

The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association has released their high school baseball poll for this week. Ranked KILJ area teams are New London #8 in Class 1A. Fairfield is 10th in Class 3A.

As part of the commitment to continued growth, Iowa Wesleyan is excited to announce track and field as part of its intercollegiate athletic program. The first season of competition will begin during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The University will sponsor outdoor competition for both men and women, increasing the current twelve NCAA sponsored sports to fourteen.

A national search for a head coach will begin in the Fall of 2018, and the program will have the 2018-19 academic year to focus on recruitment to build the team for competition in 2019-20