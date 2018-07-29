SPORTS JULY 29, 2018

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines wrapped up Saturday. Mt. Pleasant resident and long time baseball umpire Micah Shull was inducted into the Hall of Fame, in his career he earned 13 State Tournament appearances and six championship game appearances. Micah also worked ten years in basketball, each year of those ten years was selected for State Tournament appearances.

STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME RESULTS:

CLASS 1A…Mason City Newman Catholic won over Lisbon 9-5

CLASS 2A…Centerville won over Iowa City Regina 4-3

CLASS 3A…Davenport Assumption rolled over Harlan 11-1

CLASS 4A…Urbandale blanked Cedar Rapids Washington 3-0