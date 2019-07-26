Sports, July 26th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team was well-received on the 2019 All Southeast Conference List.

The Panthers had four first teamers, four second teamers and two honorable mention honorees.

1st team: Jaxon Hoyle, Corbin Broeker, Chase Williamson, Clayton Lowery

2nd team: Bryce Anderson, Nik Coble, Chase Lamm, Trace White

Honorable Mention: Dalton Gardner, Brennen Bender.

The Panthers also had four Academic All-Conference players:

Chase Lamm

Trace White

Clayton Lowery

Nik Coble

Mount Pleasant finished this year with a record of 21-11.

They were crowned as co-conference champions and fell to #6 Fairfield in the Class 3A district finals.

The Trojans were ousted by #1 Davenport Assumption in 3A substate on Wednesday, 3-2.

Fairfield’s Austin Simpson was named the conference Player of the Year.

Simpson swatted 16 home runs this season, driving in 49 runs while hitting .473.

The full list can be found HERE.

Softball:

Well today is the day for history to be made — one way or the other — in the Class 3A State Title game.

The #1 Knights of Davenport Assumption can become only the sixth team in state history to win three-straight state champions.

#2 Louisa-Muscatine is looking at the rare defense of their state title while jumping up a class.

Davenport Assumption’s head coach Ron Ferrill says that the Falcons will give Assumption problems on the base paths.

Meanwhile, Falcon head coach Bryan Butler — who secured win number 100 this week — says the key for his team is play loose today.

This afternoon’s state title will be played at 3:30 p.m. at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge, we’ll have coverage beginning at 3:15 p.m.

College Football:

Iowa Hawkeye junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been named to preseason watch list for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, to the most versatile player in college football.

Smith-Marsette (6-foot-1, 177 pounds), a native of Newark, New Jersey, was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten last season.

He led the Big Ten and ranked second in the nation in kickoff return average (29.5).

He was 12th in the Big Ten in all-purpose yards and set an Outback Bowl record with 150 yards in kickoff returns in Iowa’s 27-22 win over No. 18 Mississippi State.

He also recorded 23 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

Smith-Marsette was named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports and to the All-Big Ten preseason team by College Football News earlier this summer.

Also being named to pre-season awards watch lists were Hawkeye offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs.

The two were named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List.

Iowa is one only two Big Ten schools with two student-athletes named to the 83-player list.

They’ll open up the season against Miami (OH) on August 31st.

KILJ is your home for both Hawkeye and Cyclone football throughout the fall.