Sports, July 25th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team is heading back to state softball finals.

Last year in 2A and this year in 3A.

The Falcons advanced to the state title game after a convincing 10-2 win over West Liberty, yesterday in Fort Dodge.

Louisa-Muscatine pounded out nine hits, two apiece from Kylee Sanders, Katie Hearn and Mallory Mashek in the winning effort.

West Liberty jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, cashing in on a two-out bloop double on an RBI base hit by Macy Akers.

The Falcons would score twice in the bottom of the 3rd — aided by a couple of Comet errors to take a 2-1 lead.

In the ensuing inning, West Liberty would tie things up.

Following a dropped pop-up in foul territory, freshman Sailor Hall belted a solo home run to knot the game at two apiece.

After that, it was all Louisa-Muscatine.

The Falcons scored six runs in a massive 5th inning, one in which they sent 11 girls to the plate, then added two more in the bottom of the 6th to pull away.

Hailey Sanders worked a gem in the circle for Louisa-Muscatine, allowing just five hits and one earned run while walking one and striking out seven.

Former Louisa-Muscatine standout, now West Liberty Comet Isabelle True took the loss.

True allowed nine hits and 10 runs — only two of which were earned — walking five and striking out one.

The task for the Falcons now turns to the two-time defending state champion Knights of Davenport Assumption.

Assumption defeated Waterloo Columbus Catholic to earn the right to move on to the State Finals for the third straight year.

Friday afternoon’s game will begin at 3:30 p.m. right here on KILJ.

Baseball:

Central Lee baseball has earned the #4 seed in the upcoming Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines.

The Hawks defeated #1 Wilton on Tuesday 14-0.

That game was played in Washington.

Central Lee, now 21-2, will take on fifth-seeded Des Moines Christian (28-8) at Principal Park next Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Today is the last day to order Central Lee state baseball shirts, as well.

Shirts are $15. Here are the locations you can order a shirt:

Donnellson – Pilot Grove Savings Bank

Montrose – Connections Bank

Central Lee – District Office

There will be a Sunday Night Send-Off, as well.

4:30 p.m. – Shirt pick up available through the end of the event.

5 p.m. – Grill out dinner at the ball field.

5 p.m. – 6:30 pm – Team autograph signing. Fans can purchase a baseball for $5 and have it signed by the 2019 baseball players and coaches.

6:30 p.m. – Kick-off ceremony/rally. Coaches/players will speak about their incredible season.

The full 2A bracket has Central Lee or Des Moines Christian taking on the winner of #1 North Linn and #8 West Branch.

The bracket can be found here.

Football:

Iowa Wesleyan University announces that Marvellander Daniels (MD) will serve as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers beginning on August 1, 2019. Coach Daniels will also serve as the recruiting coordinator.

Daniels joins the Tiger football program whose defense finished in 6th place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference during the 2018 season. Coach Daniels will inherit a Tigers defense composed of 15 returners and nearly 25 new faces for the 2019 season.

“We are excited to add Coach Daniels to our coaching staff,” said Head Football Coach, Mike Richtman.” He brings experience as a coach and recruiter at the NCAA Division III level that will help us continue to grow our program. He is a high energy young coach of character that will be a great fit for our student-athletes at Iowa Wesleyan.”

Coach Daniels comes to the Tigers after spending the 2018 season as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator for Ranger High School in Ranger, Texas. Before Daniels’ high school career, he spent five years at NCAA Division III McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. Daniels was part of McMurry’s defense that finished #2 in the American Southwest Conference in total defense and rush defense in 2015. He also contributed to finishing in #1 in the nation in defensive touchdowns in 2016.

“I could not be more excited to be part of the Tiger football family. Learning the values and experiencing the traditions here at Iowa Wesleyan is what attracted me to this position. The community’s friendliness and overall warmth helped me in my decision-making to become the Defensive and Recruiting Coordinator. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to assisting Coach Richtman to achieve his vision for the Tigers football program. I am eager to get started!”

Coach Daniels graduated from McMurry University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in math education. He played three seasons with the McMurry War Hawks and assisted the War Hawks to two 9-3 records during his junior and senior seasons.

Daniels will join Tiger Nation on August 1, 2019.