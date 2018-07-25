SPORTS JULY 25, 2018

Here is State Tournament Baseball results from Tuesday in Class 3A play:

CLASS 3A Quarterfinals – Tuesday, July 24

Assumption, Davenport 5, Bondurant-Farrar 0

Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 3, Solon 2 (8 innings)

Waverly-Shell Rock 8, Carlisle 5

Harlan 5, Boone 4

Semifinals – Friday, July 27

11:00—#2 Harlan (32-3) vs. #6 Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7)

1:30—#1 Assumption, Davenport (32-10) vs. #4 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (32-10)

CLASS 4A Quarterfinal schedule for today, July 25

11:00—#4 Valley, West Des Moines (27-15) vs. #5 Waukee (29-11)

1:30—#1 Johnston (34-5) vs. #8 Cedar Rapids, Washington (25-17)

5:00—#3 North Scott, Eldridge (28-10) vs. #6 Epworth, Western Dubuque (33-9)

7:30—#2 Urbandale (33-6) vs. #7 Marshalltown (20-18)

Semifinals will be played Friday, July 27

Iowa State All-Big 12 junior defensive tackle Ray Lima was named to a pair of national award watch lists.

Lima is a member of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given annually to the nation’s best defensive player, and the Outland Trophy watch list, an award handed out to college football’s best interior lineman

Lima won the Dury Moss Award in 2017 as Iowa State’s top newcomer after an outstanding first season with the Cyclones.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as the Cyclone leader on the defensive front.

Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List.

A year ago, Nelson started all 13 games and recorded a team-leading and career-high 7.5 sacks to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. The Urbandale, Iowa, native totaled 41 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, while also recording four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal. His fourth-quarter strip sack against Boston College quarterback Darius Wade ultimately led to Iowa’s game-winning touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson and Iowa State sophomore tight end Chase Allen have been named to the 2018 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Fant is a junior and Hockenson a sophomore.

Presented annually by the Friends of John Mackey, the award goes to the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Iowa is one of only three teams to have two student-athletes named to the 64-man list. In 2002, Dallas Clark won the award, while Tony Moeaki (2009) and Allen Reisner (2010) were the most recent semifinalists for the Hawkeyes.

Fant (6-foot-5, 241-pounds) and Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) were a two-headed monster for Iowa last season. A third team All-Big Ten selection, Fant recorded a career-high 30 receptions for 494 yards, and an Iowa single-season record and an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns by a tight end. Fant averaged 16.5 yards per catch, which led the nation amongst tight ends.