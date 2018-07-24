SPORTS JULY 24, 2018

Micah Shull, Mount Pleasant a prestigious southeast Iowa umpire who earned 13 State Tournament appearances and six championships game appearances will be inducted into the officials Hall of Fame at the State Baseball Tournament in Des Moines on Saturday. Micah also worked ten years in basketball each year was selected for State Tournament appearances.

Here is State Tournament Baseball results from Monday in Class 2A play:

Quarterfinals – Monday, July 23

Iowa City Regina 6 Treynor 1

Van Meter 4 Alta-Aurelia 3

Centerville 6 Estherville Lincoln Central 3

Wilton 3 Denver 2

Semifinal matchups for Thursday, July 26

5:00—#6 Centerville (25-7) vs. #2 Wilton (26-5)

7:30—#1 Regina, Iowa City (28-7) vs. #4 Van Meter (30-8)

CLASS 3A Quarterfinal games for Tuesday, July 24

11:00—#1 Assumption, Davenport (31-10) vs. #8 Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)

1:30—#4 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (31-10) vs. #5 Solon (32-10)

5:00—#3 Carlisle (33-7) vs. #6 Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)

7:30—#2 Harlan (31-3) vs. #7 Boone (24-8)

Winners will play in the Semifinals Friday, July 27

The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association named their All-District Baseball teams for the summer of 2018:

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers had 3 players make 2nd team All-District:

Jordon Magnani, Cooper Huckabone and Rylan Seberg.

New London High School had 4 1st team All District selections in Class 1A: Britt Noel, Sam Loyd, Isaac McSoreley and Keontae Luckett.