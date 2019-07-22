Sports, July 22nd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team will play for a chance to move on to the substate finals tonight back in Fairfield, taking on the #6 Trojans.

The Panthers have earned the right to play tonight after dispatching Clear Creek-Amana last Friday night in Fairfield.

Here’s the box score from that game:

Pitching:

Jaxon Hoyle (W) 5IP 2runs on 7hits, 0BB, and 2Ks

Trace White (S) 2IP 1run on 3hits, 2BB, and 1K

Hitting:

Brennan Bender 2-2 with a 2B and RBI

Clayton Lowery 2B and 2RBIs

Chase Lamm 2B and 2RBIs

Corbin Broeker 1B and RBI

Trace White 1B and RBI

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Mount Pleasant, 21-10 on the year, will take on a Fairfield team in which they split the regular season series with this year.

Fairfield snuck by Fort Madison to move onto the district final, 7-4 last Friday night.

Their ace Kosta Papazogolou threw 83 pitches in that game, so his availability in any capacity remains to be seen.

Papazogolou has been a thorn in Mount Pleasant’s side this year — and for many teams at that.

The senior is hitting .478 with 8 home runs and 34 runs batted in.

John Kuehens will have the call tonight, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The winner of tonight’s game will move on to Wednesday’s substate final and await the winner of Davenport Assumption and Washington.

In Class 2A, Mediapolis saw their season come to a close on Saturday, falling to #1 Wilton, 4-0.

Collin McCrabb threw a complete game, three-hit shutout for the Beavers to propel them to victory.

Mediapolis had things tied until the bottom of the 4th, when Wilton would tally the game’s first run, they’d had three more in the bottom of the 5th to pull away.

Wilton will await the winner of tonight’s suspended game with Central Lee and Davis County. Rain forced the sides to stop play on Saturday night.

Central Lee was leading at the time of the break, 4-1.

They’ll resume tonight at 6:00 p.m.

The winner will play Wilton tomorrow for a right to move to the Class 2A State Baseball tournament.

Softball:

Today is the opening day of the 2019 State softball tournament and KILJ will have coverage of Wapello in 2A and Louisa-Muscatine in 3A.

The Arrows will begin play this afternoon in Fort Dodge, they’ll take on #1 North Linn at 3:00 p.m.

Wapello clinched their state berth following a dream post-season run they hope can continue on starting today.

The Arrows defeated Cardinal, West Branch and Pekin en route to the state tournament.

Wapello is led by a trio of underclassmen who play well beyond their years: freshman Serah Shafer and sophomore’s Sammy Ewart and Aliyah Lolling.

Shafer led the team with three home runs and a team-high 25 runs batted in.

Ewart paced the Arrows with a .383 batting average.

Lolling was second on the team with a .364 batting average.

As a team, Wapello hit a cool .300, stealing 43 of 45 bases.

Their biggest advantage will probably come in the circle where they had two players who had sub 1.00 ERA’s.

Senior Samantha Smith went 5-6 this season but pitched to a microscopic 0.68 ERA, tops on the team.

Lolling finished the season 7-1 with a 0.79 ERA.

Their opponent this afternoon is 39-4 North Linn, who are led by one of the state’s most feared hitters in junior Grace Flanagan, who has hit .484 this season with 12 long balls and 47 runs batted in.

Her kinfolk Abby Flanagan has driven in a team-best 55 runs.

Again, this afternoon’s game will begin at 3:00 p.m. from Fort Dodge.

We’ll have coverage beginning at 2:50 p.m.

Broadcast Schedule:

Monday July 22nd: Wapello softball vs. North Linn in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 3:00 p.m.)

Monday July 22nd: Mount Pleasant baseball vs. Fairfield in Fairfield (John Kuehens, 7:00 p.m.)

Tuesday July 23rd: Louisa-Muscatine softball vs. #7 Mount Vernon in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 11:00 a.m.)

Tuesday July 23rd: Wapello softball IF LOSS vs. Mount Ayr/Beckman Catholic in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 1:00 p.m.)

Tuesday July 23rd: Mediapolis OR Central Lee Substate 4 Finals (John Kuehens, 7:00 p.m.)

Game is at 7:00 p.m. in Washington AND would require Mediapolis to beat Wilton Saturday (no radio) OR Central Lee to defeat Davis County, Saturday. (no radio)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Louisa-Muscatine LOSS on Tuesday vs. West Liberty/Treynor in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Louisa-Muscatine WINS on Tuesday vs. West Liberty/Treynor in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Wapello WINS on Monday vs. Mount Ayr/Beckman Catholic in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 3:00 p.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: Class 3A Substate Final baseball at highest remaining seed (John Kuehens, 7:00 p.m.)

Would require Mount Pleasant WINS on July 19th and July 22nd any loss before this date eliminates them and our coverage of Mount Pleasant baseball.

Thursday July 25th: Class 2A 3rd Place Game OR State Final (Nathan Bloechl, 7:00 p.m.; 8:15 p.m.)

Would require Wapello to win on July 22nd NO MATTER WHAT

Friday July 26th: Class 3A 3rd Place Game OR State Final (Nathan Bloechl, 2:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.)