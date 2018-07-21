SPORTS JULY 21, 2018

The 2018 Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament played in Ft. Dodge has wrapped up with the final three championship games being played yesterday.

Winning the Class 3A title was Davenport Assumption 4-2 over Roland Story

Class 4A title went to Des Moines Hoover with an 8-3 win over ADM-Adel.

The large school Class 5A title was captured by Pleasant Valley who won 3-0 over Indianola.

The other two championships were decided Thursday when in Class 1A Collins-Maxwell beat AGWSR 1-0 and Louisa Muscatine beat Iowa City Regina 4-3.

Three players from the L&M team that won the Class 2A title game have received all tournament team honors: Junior-Isabelle True, Junior-Maddie Mashek and Sophomore-Hailey Sanders.

Also long time Southeast Iowa Umpire Roger Menke a Bonaparte, Iowa resident will be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Umpire Hall of Fame during their All-Star games in Waukee, Roger has been umpiring for 32 years and has appeared at the State Softball Tournament 15 times.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament got started yesterday for Class 1A:

Newman Catholic, Mason City won 10-0 in 5 innings over Tri-Center, Neola

Martensdale-St. Marys defeated St. Albert, Council Bluffs by a 3-2 score

TODAY CLASS 1A 1ST ROUND ACTION WILL CONTINUE @ PRINCIPAL PARK IN DES MOINES:

Lisbon (34-0) VS Don Bosco, Gilbertville (25-8) @ 11 AM

North Linn, Troy Mills (40-3) VS St. Mary’s, Remsen (27-3) @ 1:30 PM

CLASS 2A GAMES WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY MORNING AT PRINCIPAL PARK:

Regina, Iowa City (27-7) vs Treynor (19-13) at 11:00 AM

Alta/Aurelia (20-4) vs Van Meter (29-8) at 1:30 PM

Estherville Lincoln Central (25-3) vs Centerville (24-7) at 5 PM

Denver (18-13) vs Wilton (25-5) at 7:30 PM

The city of Mt. Pleasant will have a number of visiting athletes this weekend, the State Knights of Columbus men’s slow pitch Softball Tournament is being held in Mt. Pleasant today and tomorrow, there was a golf tournament for the teams yesterday at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club. We welcome all those visiting families to Mt. Pleasant and urge local residents to go cheer on the teams at East Lake Park diamonds the next two days.

Iowa native Zach Johnson is tied for the lead at the British Open with Kevin Kisner, each golfer is 6 under par after the 1st two days of competition. Tiger Woods is 6 strokes back at even par.