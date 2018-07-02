SPORTS JULY 2, 2018

MPHS softball team dropped all four of their games in the Iowa Classic….Davenport West beat the Panthers 11-0 and Bettendorf downed them 8-0 in Friday action. Saturday M.P. fell to Muscatine 11-1 and Iowa City West 8-7. Mt. Pleasant plays host to Fairfield Monday night in conference action beginning at 5:30 pm.

Ottumwa downed Mt. Pleasant in a high school baseball game played at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday night by a score of 8-6. Leading the hitting for M.P. was Zach Beason with a triple and 2 RBI’s, Rylan Seberg had a triple and Cooper Huckabone hit a triple also. The Panthers host 20-5 (10-2) Fairfield tonight at 5:30 pm in a very important conference twin bill that the Panthers 19-10 (9-2) need to win so they stay in the conference title race. Last time the two teams played it was at Fairfield and the Trojans picked up a sweep 4-2 and 11-1.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Regional Tournament softball action in Class 1A and 2A begins tonight. In Class 1A English Valley 7-13 will play at 16-9 New London on tonight at 7 pm, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live. The winner will play in New London tomorrow night against the winner of the Montezuma vs HLV 1st round matchup played in Montezuma tonight.

Iowa Valley plays at WMU tonight at 7 pm, the winner plays at Lynnville Sully tomorrow night.

Class 2A has Mediapolis at Danville tonight at 7 pm.

Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield will hold a special golf tournament on Saturday July 7th. There will be three special guests at this year’s event, head golf coach at the University of Iowa Tyler Stith, Fran McCaffery and head men’s basketball coach at Iowa and University of Nebraska new men’s golf coach Mark Hankins will be in attendance to answer questions, do demonstrations and share golf tips. Tee times are 7:30 and 10 am, get your team signed up soon at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The MP Firecracker 5K run is coming up on the 4th of July at McMillan Park beginning at 8 am. Pre-register for $20 and get a free t-shirt. Register day of the race for $20 without t-shirt. Kids 10 and under are free, may purchase a t-shirt for $5 with preregistration. Contact Mitch Anderson at 712-314-6508 for more information