Sports, July 1st, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball :

The Mount Pleasant baseball team will look to keep the good times rolling as they travel to Fairfield tonight for a two-game series.

The Panthers have won ten straight games bringing their record this summer to 16-5.

Fairfield has been hot in their own right, winning seven straight games.

The last time these two teams met it was a split at Mapleleaf, with Mount Pleasant taking game one and Fairfield grabbing game two.

Kosta Papazogolou has been the ace of the staff for the Trojans this year and he’s likely to see the ball in one of the two games this evening.

Papzogolou is 3-1 with a 0.65 ERA, striking out 42 batters in 21.2 innings pitched.

His lone loss of the season was taken against Mount Pleasant, who tagged him for four runs in 4.1 innings back on June 10th.

The Panthers should have a fresh allotment of arms after Friday’s game at Ottumwa was cancelled due to rain. Mount Pleasant had the entire weekend off.

Game one of the two game set will begin tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Other baseball from around the area:

Notre Dame 14, Louisa-Muscatine 5 Notre Dame (14-4) hosts Winfield-Mount Union at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Winegard Field.

Notre Dame 10, Wapello 0 (Friday)

Softball :

The Mount Pleasant softball team fell in a close battle Friday night to Wilton 6-5.

The Panthers rallied to tie the game in the top of the 7th inning, before Wilton walked it off with a run in the bottom half.

The loss was the Panther’s second in a row.

Mount Pleasant is now 17-8 on the year, they can still earn the conference crown with a pair of wins tonight versus Fairfield.

You can hear game one tonight on KILJ beginning at 5:30 p.m.

They also know their playoff fate later this summer.

The IGHSAU announced the softball pairings last Wednesday afternoon and Mount Pleasant will be in 4A Region 6.

Mount Pleasant has also earned the privilege of a first round bye, thus making them wait on the winner of Fairfield and Keokuk.

They’ll play at Maple Leaf against either of those two schools on July 13th at 7:00 p.m.

The top seed in their region is North Scott, who will await the winner of Burlington and Fort Madison in round two.

Other area schools in action in the post-season:

Winfield-Mt. Union will start their playoff surge against Tri-County on July 8th at 7:00 p.m. in Winfield.

New London will host HLV on July 8th in New London.

Prep softball scores from this weekend:

Burlington 11, Central Lee 1; Central Lee 2, Burlington 1

#2 Louisa-Muscatine 5, #3 Fort Dodge 3

College Soccer:

Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer program will kick off the fourth season under head coach, Tony Odorisio. The team will look to build off last season’s fourth place regular season finish and its trip to the SLIAC championship game.