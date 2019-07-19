Sports, July 19th, 2019

Playoff baseball returns to KILJ tonight as the Mount Pleasant baseball team will begin their run in the Class 3A playoffs versus Clear Creek-Amana in Fairfield.

The Panthers have defied expectations all season long and come in confident and accomplished — and ready to make noise this playoff season.

Mount Pleasant finished the year with a record of 20-10, including a scorching 15-3 in the month of June.

Balanced on offense and elite on the mound and defensively, the Panthers can beat you in a multitude of ways.

Senior Bryce Anderson has lived up to ace standards this year on the rubber, compiling a 6-2 record with a 2.50 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .196 against him in his 56 innings pitched.

Junior Jaxon Hoyle has been equally as good this year for Mount Pleasant. He might be the one tasked with getting outs to begin tonight.

Hoyle is 7-1 this year with a 2.87 ERA, but opponents are only hitting .137 against him.

He’s struck out 46 in 46.1 innings pitched.

At the plate, slick-fielding third-baseman Clayton Lowery has enjoyed a breakout season.

The junior finished third on the team with a .330 batting average, but finished second in runs batted in, first in doubles, first in triples and first in hits.

WACO’s Nik Coble has also been dynamite with the stick.

The left hander hit .351 this season out of the two-hole, while driving in a team-high 24 runs.

He’s also been a nice high leverage bullpen option for Brent Broeker, appearing 11 times in relief, earning one save while striking out 36.

Opponents are hitting a ridiculous .084 against him.

If Mount Pleasant should beat Clear Creek-Amana tonight, they’ll find themselves in the district final next Monday likely against #6 Fairfield, whom they split with this season.

This afternoon’s game is set for a 5:00 p.m. start time.

2019 Southeast Conference Softball – All-Conference

1st Team:

Hannah Simpson (9) Fairfield

Shaylin Drish (11) Fairfield

Coty Engle (8) Fairfield

Allison Rebling (11) Fairfield

Sydni Coleman (11) Mount Pleasant

Anni Liechty (12) Mount Pleasant

Samantha Broeker (11) Mount Pleasant

Trinity Krabill (12) Mount Pleasant

Kellie Dallmeyer (10) Washington

Alexa Mitchell (11) Washington

Molly Sparks (12) Washington

Olivia Williams (12) Fort Madison

Cassie Powers (12) Fort Madison

Academic All-Conference (GPA 3.25 +):

Mount Pleasant: Kenna Smith (11), Sydni Coleman (11), Anni Liechty (12), Lyndi Vantiger (12), Alyssa Streigel (11), Lexie Magnani (11), Mia Herrick (11), Samantha Broeker (11)

2nd Team:

Peyton McCabe (8) Fairfield

Destiny Gridley (11) Fairfield

Makayla Cam (12) Mount Pleasant

Haylee Wilson (12) Washington

Kinsey Duwa (11) Washington

Kaitlyn Mitchell (11) Washington

Vanessa Golowach (12)Fort Madison

Kaitlyn Dennis (9) Fort Madison

Abby Arrowood (12) Keokuk

Abby Thompson (10) Keokuk

Player of the Year: Sydni Coleman (11) Mount Pleasant

Coleman helped guide Mount Pleasant to a 23 win season this year finishing 16-6 in the circle with a 2.44 ERA, while hitting .349 with a home run and 29 RBI.

Mount Pleasant senior Chase Lamm will be competing in this weekend’s Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic.

Lamm will be joined by his head coach Shawn Striegel, who is an assistant on Team South. The game will be played at the UNIDome in Cedar Falls, Saturday.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa.

The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl produces this game each year. The game brings honor and recognition to the players, their schools and their communities. It has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Friday July 19th: Mount Pleasant baseball vs. Clear Creek-Amana in Fairfield (Nathan Bloechl, 5:00 p.m.)

Monday July 22nd: Wapello softball vs. North Linn in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 3:00 p.m.)

Monday July 22nd: Mount Pleasant baseball vs. Fairfied/Keokuk in Fairfield (John Kuhens, 7:00 p.m.)

Would require a Mount Pleasant WIN on Friday, July 19th.

Tuesday July 23rd: Louisa-Muscatine softball vs. #7 Mount Vernon in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 11:00 a.m.)

Tuesday July 23rd: Wapello softball IF LOSS vs. Mount Ayr/Beckman Catholic in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 1:00 p.m.)

Tuesday July 23rd: Mediapolis OR Central Lee Substate 4 Finals (John Kuhens, 7:00 p.m.)

Game is at 7:00 p.m. in Washington AND would require Mediapolis to beat Wilton Saturday (no radio) OR Central Lee to defeat Davis County, Saturday. (no radio)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Louisa-Muscatine LOSS on Tuesday vs. West Liberty/Treynor in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 11:00 a.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Louisa-Muscatine WINS on Tuesday vs. West Liberty/Treynor in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 1:30 p.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: IF Wapello WINS on Monday vs. Mount Ayr/Beckman Catholic in Fort Dodge (Nathan Bloechl, 3:00 p.m.)

Wednesday July 24th: Class 3A Substate Final baseball at highest remaining seed (John Kuhens, 7:00 p.m.)

Would require Mount Pleasant WINS on July 19th and July 22nd any loss before this date eliminates them and our coverage of Mount Pleasant baseball.

Thursday July 25th: Class 2A 3rd Place Game OR State Final (Nathan Bloechl, 7:00 p.m.; 8:15 p.m.)

Would require Wapello to win on July 22nd NO MATTER WHAT

Friday July 26th: Class 3A 3rd Place Game OR State Final (Nathan Bloechl, 2:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.)