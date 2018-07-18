SPORTS JULY 18, 2018

New London High School ended their summer softball season in Ft. Dodge yesterday as they lost to Janesville 7-0 in a consolation round game. The score was a defensive battle until the bottom of the 4th inning when Janesville scored 1 run and then they put the game away in the bottom of the 6th inning when they plated 6 runs. New London had just 2 hits, Sydni Coleman suffered the loss in the circle. The Tigers end the year with a 20-11 record. Head coach Duane Blint was named the Southeast District Coach of the year, receiving honors as All-District performers New London had Layney Loyd and Camryn Blint honored.

WMU’s Maddie Anderson also made All-District Class 1A, Mt. Pleasant’s Chi Glaha made All-District Class 4A.

The L&M Falcons who won their Class 2A 1st round State Tournament game 3-2 Monday over Wilton, winning pitcher Isabelle True struck out 16 batters a tournament record and hit a two run homer to help her own cause. L&M will play in the semi-finals against Central Springs at 3 pm today in Ft. Dodge.

Washington High School has named a new varsity girl’s basketball coach, longtime WACO High School girl’s coach Shannon Rugg will take over the Demon program, Rugg replaces Jordon Bentley.

Class 1A Substate Championship Baseball scores, winners have qualified for the State Tournament in Des Moines beginning Friday afternoon

Don Bosco 4, Alburnett 2

Lisbon 10, Iowa Mennonite School 2

Martensdale-St. Marys 15, Southeast Warren 5 (5 innings)

Newman Catholic, Mason City 16, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0 (4 innings)

North Linn, Troy Mills 8, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10, Nodaway Valley 0 (5 innings)

St. Mary’s, Remsen 7, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 3

Tri-Center, Neola 8, CAM, Anita 3

Class 2A

Alta-Aurelia 5, West Sioux, Hawarden 2

Centerville 5, East Marshall, LeGrand 2

Denver 10, Oelwein 3

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Forest City 0 (6 innings)

Regina, Iowa City 4, Central Lee 1 ( Hawks end the year 21-8

Treynor 11, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Van Meter 5, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

Wilton 4, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 0

CLASS 3A SUB-STATE BASEBALL FINALS TONIGHT THAT SEND THE WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT IN DES MOINES NEXT WEEK.

Assumption, Davenport @ Central DeWitt

Fairfield @ Solon

Grinnell @ Carlisle (COACHED BY BLAKE HEITMEIER FORMER MPHS PLAYER)

Humboldt @ Boone

Oskaloosa @ Bondurant-Farrar

Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City

West Delaware, Manchester @ Waverly-Shell Rock

Winterset @ Harlan

The American League won the 2018 Major League Baseball All Star Game last night in Washington 8-6. The two teams set a record for homeruns in the game as the two teams totaled 10 homeruns in the game that gave the American League their 6th straight win, there was also 24 batters who struck out in the game.