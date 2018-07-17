SPORTS JULY 17, 2018

SPORTS JULY 17, 2018Written by John Kuhens on July 17, 2018
Janesville downed the New London Tiger softball team in consolation play at State Tourney 7-0. GOOD SEASON TIGERS! They end the year 20-11.
The L&M Falcons won their Class 2A 1st round State Tournament game 3-2 over Wilton, winning pitcher Isabelle True struck out 16 batters a tournament record and hit a run homer to help her own cause. L&M will play in the semi-finals against Central Springs at 3 pm Wednesday.
CLASS 3A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP BASEBALL GAMES FROM LAST NIGHT:
Assumption, Davenport 1 , Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11 , LeMars 1 (5 Innings)
Bondurant-Farrar 2 , North Polk, Alleman 0
Boone 2 , Gilbert 0
Carlisle 4 , Norwalk 0
Central DeWitt 5 , Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4
Fairfield 6 , Iowa City, Liberty 4
Grinnell 7 , Knoxville 6 (11 Innings)
Harlan 10 , Denison-Schleswig 5
Humboldt 5 , Webster City 3
Oskaloosa 10 , Ballard 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 , Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Solon 17 , Clear Creek-Amana 9
Waverly-Shell Rock 6 , Charles City 5
West Delaware, Manchester 5 , Decorah 4
Winterset 5 , Glenwood 0
CLASS 3A WEDNESDAY SUB-STATE BASEBALL FINALS THAT SEND THE WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT IN DES MOINES NEXT WEEK.
Assumption, Davenport @ Central DeWitt
Fairfield @ Solon
Grinnell @ Carlisle
Humboldt @ Boone
Oskaloosa @ Bondurant-Farrar
Sergeant Bluff-Luton @ Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
West Delaware, Manchester @ Waverly-Shell Rock
Winterset @ Harlan
TONIGHT’S SUB-STATE FINAL BASEBALL GAMES THAT SEND WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMENT TO BEGIN FRIDAY IN DES MOINES:
CLASS 1A:
Alburnett @ Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona @ Lisbon
Martensdale-St. Marys @ Southeast Warren, Liberty Center
Newman Catholic, Mason City @ Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
North Linn, Troy Mills @ Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
St. Albert, Council Bluffs @ Nodaway Valley
St. Mary’s, Remsen @ Gehlen Catholic, LeMars
Tri-Center, Neola @ CAM, Anita
CLASS 2A SUBSTATE BASEBALL FINALS TONIGHT THAT SEND WINNERS TO THE STATE TOURNAMNENT IN DES MOINES NEXT WEEK:
Central Lee, Donnellson @ Regina, Iowa City
East Marshall, LeGrand @ Centerville
Forest City @ Estherville Lincoln Central
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll @ Treynor
Oelwein @ Denver
Van Meter @ Aplington-Parkersburg
West Sioux, Hawarden @ Alta/Aurelia
Wilton @ Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
The Iowa Wesleyan women’s volleyball team was one of 973 teams to earn the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2017-2018 season. The award winners were announced today by the AVCA.
The honor recognizes collegiate and high school volleyball teams that maintained at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Iowa Wesleyan was one of 173 NCAA Division III institutions to receive the honor, Other SLIAC members honored included Principia College, MacMurray College, Westminster College, and Webster University.