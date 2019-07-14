Sports, July 14th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Softball:

The Mount Pleasant Panther softball team saw their 2019 season come to a close last night at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex, falling to the Fairfield Trojans 12-4.

Fairfield will move onto Tuesday’s Class 4A Region 6 final and take on North Scott, who defeated Burlington 4-3.

The Trojans got the scoring started in the first inning, taking advantage of some early nerves, jumping to a 2-0 lead.

Mount Pleasant however, would counter with three of their own in the bottom of the first.

Anni Liechty uncorked a two-run home run and two batters later, Sydni Coleman sent a rocket off the center-field wall, scoring Trinity Krabill — giving Mount Pleasant a 3-2 lead.

That lead held until the fifth inning, when all of a sudden Fairfield’s bats became red hot. The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth, added five more in the sixth and two more for good measure in the seventh.

Mount Pleasant would add one more in the bottom of the seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Panthers close their season with a record of 23-13.

Congrats on an awesome season ladies!

Other softball happening this week:

Class 3A Region Final: West Burlington-Notre Dame @ #1 Davenport Assumption

@ #1 Davenport Assumption Class 2A Region Final: Wapello at Pekin (Monday night, 7:00 p.m.)

Baseball:

Coverage on KILJ of the IAHSAA baseball playoffs will get underway this week, KILJ-FM will air Tuesday’s opener for Mediapolis, they’ll take on Wapello in Wilton.

That game will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Other area schools got underway last night in 1A, including New London, Winfield-Mount Union and Van Buren.

New London lost in their opener, 8-4 to Iowa Mennonite School.

Darius Whaley had two hits for the Tigers, he also threw 4.2 innings in relief, striking out six.

The Tigers end their year with a record of 9-12.

Winfield-Mount Union suffered a 15-0 loss to Burlington/Notre Dame. The Wolves bow out in 2019 with a record of 1-23.

Van Buren saw their season come to a close, 15-5 in a loss to Chariton.

Central Lee (18-2) will take on Chariton at home this Tuesday.