SPORTS JULY 14, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School opened and closed their District baseball tournament trail at Solon friday night losing to Clear Creek-Amana 14-3. The Clippers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning and then blew the game open in the top of the 2nd when they batted 14 people and scored 9 runs off 6 hits, 3 walks and 2 errors. The Panthers scattered 6 hits through the 5 innings, scored 1 run in the 4th and 2 in the 5th. Cooper Huckabone had a single and two run homer, Chase Lamm and Colby Potts hit doubles, Bryce Anderson had a double and single. Jordon Magnani suffered the loss on the mound, relief help came from Bryce Anderson and Jaxon Hoyle. MPHS ends the year with 19 wins and 13 losses, Clear Creek-Amana advances to Monday’s District Championship game with a 19-18 record. They will face #4 Solon who beat Keokuk in the 2nd game of last night’s double header 15-1.

The Class 3A baseball District at Fairfield got rained out Friday night and will play the double header today, at noon in Fairfield Washington will play Iowa City Liberty and at 2 pm Fairfield plays Ft. Madison.

Class 2A District Championship baseball tonight at Mediapolis the Bulldogs host Central Lee at 7 pm. At Iowa City Regina the Regals host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Freemont at 7 pm. The winners play Tuesday at Fairfield in the substate fibnal.

Class 1A Distrcit Championship baseball, at New London Burlington Notre Dame plays Iowa Mennonite and at Lisbon the undefeated Lisbon Lions host HLV. On Tuesday the winners play in the substate at Washington.

New London has qualified for the girl’s State Softball Tournament and will go into the tourney with a record of 20-9 and the #7 seed, their 1st round opponent will be the #2 seeded Akron-Westfield team that has a 26-4 record and are currently on an 8 game winning streak. These two teams have some tournament history, in the 2013 Class 1A State Softball Championhsip game Akron-Westfield came from a 4-0 deficit to beat New London 5-4. The Westerners are from Plymouth County in far western Iowa and compete in the War Eagle Conference that they finished in a three way tie for the championship with a 10-1 record along with South O’Brien and Hawarden West Sioux. Akron has four batters hitting over .400, senior Danika Smith leads the team with 7 doubles and 5 homeruns. An 8th grader leads their pitching staff Natalie Nielson has a 17-2 record and an ERA of 1.35. She has pitched 98 innings and has struck out 132 batters while walking just 24.

New London fans are invited to a send-off for the team will be held on Sunday, 7/15/18, at 1:00 p.m. in Charles Lorber Gymnasium. Another note about the Tiger team, it has been announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association that Tiger head softball coach Duane Blint has been named the Southeast District softball coach of the year.