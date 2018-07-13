SPORTS JULY 13, 2018

Iowa Mennonite School baseball team rolled over 8th ranked New London last night 8-3 on the Tigers home field in the District semi-final game. IMS opened the game with a run in the top of the 1st then New London answered with two runs in the bottom of the 1st. Then IMS struck for two runs in the 2nd, added 1 in the 3rd, 3 in the 5th and 1 more in the 6th. New London could only add 1 more run in the bottom of the 7th. Britt noel suffered the loss on the mound, he and Sam Loyd had two hits in the game, Isaac McSoreley hit a triple for the tigers who end the year 21-3, IMS advances on to play Saturday night in the District Championship at New London at 7 pm against Burlington Notre Dame who won in the other semi-final played in New London last night by a 9-8 score over Cardinal of Eldon, the Nikes came from 5 runs down to win.

Class 3A boy’s District Tournament baseball begins tonight for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers. M.P. has a record of 19-12 and will be tangling with Clear Creek-Amana a ball club that is on a 6 game losing streak and has a 18-18 record, the game begins at 5 pm and will be played at Solon High School’s baseball diamond that is located at 1747 Racine Ave NE in Solon.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 5 pm.

The winner of this game will advance onto Monday night’s District Championship game at 7 pm in Solon and will play the winner of the Keokuk vs Solon game that will be played at 7 pm tonight.

New London has qualified for the girl’s State Softball Tournament and will go into the tourney with a record of 20-9 and the #7 seed, their 1st round opponent will be the #2 seeded Akron-Westfield team that has a 26-4 record and are currently on an 8 game winning streak. The Westerners are from Plymouth County in far western Iowa and compete in the War Eagle Conference that they finished in a three way tie for the championship with a 10-1 record along with South O’Brien and Hawarden West Sioux. Akron has four batters hitting over .400, senior Danika Smith leads the team with 7 doubles and 5 homeruns. An 8th grader leads their pitching staff Natalie Nielson has a 17-2 record and an ERA of 1.35. She has pitched 98 innings and has struck out 132 batters while walking just 24.

New London fans are invited to a send-off for the team will be held on Sunday, 7/15/18, at 1:00 p.m. in Charles Lorber Gymnasium. The Tiger team opens State Tournament play on Monday at 1 pm against Akron-Westfield, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live. It has been announced by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association that Tiger head softball coach Duane Blint has been named the Southeast District softball coach of the year.