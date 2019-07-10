Sports, July 10th, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Baseball:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team fell for the third straight game last night, losing 5-4 to Burlington High.

The Panthers fell behind 4-0 until the bottom of the 6th, when they rallied to tie things up on a big 2-out base hit by Nik Coble.

The Grayhounds took the lead back in the 7th with a sac fly on a bang-bang play at home. The Panthers would then get two on in the home of the final inning, only to see Burlington closer Trenton Parks wiggle off the hook, getting Brennan Bender to fly out to end the game.

Pitching:

Nik Coble 3 IP, 4 runs only 2 earned on 2 hits, 5BB, and 3Ks

Bryce Anderson (L) 3IP, 1 run on 3 hits, 0 BB, and 2 Ks

Corbin Broeker 1IP gave up 2 hits

Hitting:

Nik Coble 2-4 with 3RBIs

Trace White 2-4

Clayton Lowery 1B and RBI

Jaxon Hoyle 1B

Will Edeker 1B

Bryce Anderson 1B

Brennan Bender 1B

The Panthers are now 18-9 on the year, they’ll be off tonight before opening up a two game set Thursday at Mapleleaf against Knoxville.

It will also be Parent’s Night, with the families announced in between games one and two.

Other baseball from the area last night:

Central Lee split a twin bill against Fort Madison

Highland 9, New London 5 Darius Whaley had two hits and drove in three runs for New London.

Mid-Prairie 7, Wapello 5

Softball:

Class 1A Region 5 playoff action continues on tonight as the New London Tiger softball team will look to upset North Mahaska (16-9) on the road in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A playoffs.

New London is coming off a dramatic walk-off win over HLV on Monday night, 2-1. Laney Loyd provided the theatrics with the walk-off double.

North Mahaska have won four straight games entering tonight’s playoff bout. They’re led by senior pitcher Emily Deucore, who is 9-4 with a 2.21 ERA.

Sophomore Madison McKay has been a menace with the bat, hitting .476 with five home runs and 20 runs batted in.

Zoe Deucore has also hit five home runs while driving in 21.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m. and you can hear it right here on KILJ-FM.

Winfield-Mt. Union will also look to keep their season going when they host Brooklyn, BGM tonight at home.

The Wolves are playing great softball right now, as evidenced by their opening round over Tri-County, 9-1.

Brooklyn defeated Iowa Mennonite 12-0 on Monday, as well.

Winfield is 18-8 on the season, they’re led by a pair of 8th graders: Keetyn Townsley and Anna Anderson — the top two hitters on the Wolves.

Maddie Anderson has been dominant in the circle, going 17-7 with a 1.88 ERA. She struck out 19 in the win on Monday.

Winfield vs. Brooklyn will begin tonight at 7:00 p.m.

College Football:

Iowa Wesleyan University’s football team welcomes one of its largest recruiting classes in recent history, as Head Coach Michael Richtman enters his fourth season leading the Tigers.

“We expect major improvements this season both in the classroom and on the football field. We are excited about the quality of student-athletes we have returning, as well as the young men who are joining the Tiger Football family this year,” said Richtman.

When asked about his team’s growth on the field, Coach Richtman continued, “For us to be successful and build off of last season we need to play with discipline and focus, and do a better job of winning the turnover battle.”