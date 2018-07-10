SPORTS JULY 10, 2018

Errors got New London in trouble in their Regional Final softball game on Prottsman field last night against North Mahaska and errors got them out of trouble and into the State Tournament. New London defeated North Mahaska 4-3, both teams scored in the 2nd inning and the game stayed tied until the Warhawks put two runs on the board in the top of the 6th inning. New London had been pitching Camryn Blint and then switched to Sydni Coleman in the top of the 6th inning. That change also precipitated some other shuffling in the Tiger infield that moved Breanna Mettler to 3rd base and Alexa Wenger to play 1st, New London recorded two quick outs on the visitors but then two straight errors were committed by Wenger at 1st base on throws from Mettler at 3rd, the setting sun was at just the right angle to cause vision problems for Wenger. The Warhawks got both of those baserunners around to score and took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the 7th, when North Mahaska committed two errors and allowed the Tigers to score 3 runs and advance onto the State Tournament in Ft. Dodge next week. New London (20-9) will be the 7th seeded team and play #2 seed Akron-Westfield who is (26-4) on the season, that game will be played at 1 pm Monday July 16th on Buena Vista University Diamond at the Hazel and Harlan Rogers Complex on the North Edge of Ft. Dodge. A win would put them into the semi finals Wednesday at 1 pm on that same field, a first round loss would send them into the consolations on Tuesday at 11:30 am on Veterans Field against the loser of the 1st round game of AGWSR vs Janesville. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast all the games New London plays at state.

OTHER CLASS 1A QUALIFIERS: Collins-Maxwell, Newell-Fonda, Lisbon, and Martensdale-St. Mary’s.

L&M another Southeast Iowa Super Conference team has qualified for state in Class 2A, the Falcons won their regional final over East Marshall 3-0 and will go into the State Tournament as the #1 seed and play at 3 pm Monday against Wilton in the 1st round.

OTHER CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT QUALIFIERS: Central Springs, Logan Magnolia, Des Moines Christian, Earlham, Alta-Aurelia and Iowa City Regina.

CLASS 3A QUALIFIERS: Davenport Assumption, Benton Community, Humboldt, Atlantic, Albia, Spirit Lake, Waterloo Columbus and Roland Story.

GIRLS REGIONAL TOURNAMENT SOFTBALL CLASS 4A FINAL GAMES TONIGHT:

Keokuk and Xavier play a Regional championship at Xavier tonight at 7 pm.

Fairfield plays at Newton tonight at 7 pm in a Regional championship. Winners go onto state next week in Ft. Dodge and would open play Tuesday afternoon.

MPHS baseball team wraps up the regular season at Community Field in Burlington tonight against the Burlington Grayhounds, JV game is at 3:30 pm and varsity to follow.

CLASS 1A: DISTRICT #10 Baseball: 7/10/18 @ New London 5 PM Notre Dame vs Holy Trinity Catholic, 7 pm New London vs Danville, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the game beginning at 7 pm. At Eldon tonight IMS will play Keota at 5 pm and at 7 pm Cardinal will play Sigourney. On Thursday 7/12/18 @ New London 5 pm Cardinal/Sigourney winner and Notre Dame/Holy Trinity winners will play. 7 pm New London/Danville winner plays IMS vs Keota winner. 7/14/18 @ New London @ 7 PM District Championship with semi-final winners meeting.

7/17/18 @ Washington @ 7 PM the District 10 winner will meet the District 9 winner to qualify for state.

CLASS 2A: DISTRICT 10: 7/10/18 @ Mediapolis @ 5 pm Central Lee plays Van Buren, Wapello plays Mediapolis in the 2nd game. Saturday 7/14/18 @ Mediapolis @ 7 pm they will play the District championship game. Winner advances to 7/17/18 @ Fairfield @ 7pm Sub-State Championship.