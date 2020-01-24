Sports, January 24th, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling:

It was a great night in the Southeast Conference Thursday night as Mount Pleasant wrestlers moved to 2-2 in the conference with a 34-33 win over Fairfield.

Carson Coleman’s 9-4 decision over Jonah Cooper in the final match at 120 pounds gave Mount Pleasant the heart stopping 34-33 win.

Panther pins included: Gannon McNamee (138) and Dylan Cowick (170).

Other Panther winners were Jaden Davis who won by decision and Corbin Broeker who won by major decision.

The Panthers will be at Williamsburg tomorrow for a big tournament — battling against Fairfield, Grinnell, Pella, Perry and Williamsburg.

Wrestling will begin at 10:00 a.m.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING SCORES:

Fort Madison 66, Keokuk 12; Fort Madison 72, Illini West 9; Keokuk 36, Illini West 33.

New London 43, L&M 15; New London 51, Mediapolis 15; New London 53, Pekin 12.

Burlington 54, Washington 24.

Columbus Community 73, Cardinal of Eldon 0; CC/WMU 63, Highland 24; CC/WMU 58, Lone Tree 15.

The latest Iowa Predicament Wrestling rankings have been released here’s a look at all the KILJ-area athletes in the top-10 of their weight class:

#1 (1A) 113 — Marcel Lopez (Soph.) — New London

#9 (1A) 120 — Josh Glendening (Fr.) — New London

#4 (1A) 138 — Dominic Lopez (Fr.) — New London

#10 (1A) 152 — Jaden Williams (Sr.) — WACO

#6 (1A) 160 — Gabe Carter (Sr.) — New London

#9 (2A) 106 — Lane Scorpil (Soph.) — Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

#6 (2A) 145 — Cameron Rice (Sr.) —- Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

The 2nd annual Iowa Girls State Wrestling Championships begin tonight in Waverly.

Mount Pleasant High School is represented in the 106 pound weight class by 9th ranked Abby Blint who will tangle in the 1st round with Ashley Bjork (Decorah).

This match features two newcomers to the IWCOA Girls State tournament.

Blint comes in with an 8-4 record this season. Bjork has been one of the standouts for the new Decorah girls program. She comes in with a 6-3 record and all of her wins were by bonus points (five by fall).

Prep Bowling:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ bowling team took on Fairfield last night and fell by 404 pins.

Ethan Oilar led the Panthers with a series 416, while Levi Mills had a series 394.

Logan White chipped in with a series 384.

On the girls’ side Fairfield earned a win, defeating the Panthers by 83 pins.

Alexis Wohlleber led the Panther girls’ with a series 297, while Eden Svoboda finished with a series 277.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ basketball return to the court tonight with the boys’ at home and the girls on the road.

The opponent tonight is Southeast Conference rival, Washington.

The boys’ are gunning for their seventh straight victory and a win tonight would keep their conference title hopes alive and well.

Matter of fact, the Panthers last loss came from the hands of the Demons – a 62-50 loss that occurred on December 20th.

The Panthers are coming off an impressive victory Monday night on the road at New London, a game in which Clayton Lowery scored a career-high 26 points.

Tonight’s game can be heard on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

They’ll take the air at 7:30p.m., with tip-off set for 7:45 p.m.

The girls’, meanwhile, will look to get back into the win column after losing two straight matchups with Fairfield and Danville.

Mount Pleasant upset the Lady Demons earlier this year 36-32 for their second win of the season. Isabel Ashton led the way that night with nine points.

They’ll tip at 7:45 p.m. this evening from Washington High School.

Other contests tonight in the KILJ listening area include:

Fairfield battles Burlington

Keokuk tangoes with Fort Madison

West Burlington vs. Cardinal

Danville vs. Van Buren County

Lone Tree vs. Mediapolis

Holy Trinity vs. Notre Dame

Central Lee vs. WACO

Highland vs. Wapello

Columbus vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Prep Football:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s biennial release of football classifications, districts, and schedules is being delayed from its usual January drop.

The Board of Control spent time Thursday discussing the football advisory committee’s recommendations from last month regarding the number of regular season games and playoff qualifiers, as well as ideas shared in a meeting of Class 4A athletic directors at the IHSAA offices on January 16.

The board previously considered and tabled a playoff and scheduling recommendation from the advisory committee and Iowa Football Coaches Association – eight regular season games and 32 playoff qualifiers per class, not including Class 4A – and did not vote on the topic Thursday.

In working with the IHSAA’s Classification Committee and Class 4A athletic directors, executive director Tom Keating and assistant director Jared Chizek shared with the board possible scheduling models to address competitive equity concerns. The IHSAA will seek feedback on the models, and the Board of Control set February 5 as the deadline date for an IHSAA recommendation regarding football districts.