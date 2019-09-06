Sports, Friday, September 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

Two ranked teams will meet up in Class 3A tonight when #10 Mount Pleasant hosts #5 Pella.

The Dutch blanked Dallas Center-Grimes en route to a 14-0 week one win while Mount Pleasant knocked off Clear Creek-Amana 42-20.

These two teams met up in week two of last year, with Pella capturing a 35-6 win; but Pella head coach Jay McKinstrey believes that this year might be a different story.

“Back in April heading into the season I said to our staff that Mount Pleasant is going to be a top-10 team, they’re big and physical and they’ve got good athletes” McKinstrey explained.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant is looking for their early season surge to carry them to their first playoff berth in nine years.

“This team is definitely ready to move forward and do what past teams couldn’t. That means [beating] the one or two teams or making a few plays that kept us out of the playoffs. They’re focused and ready to get that done.”

Mount Pleasant and Pella will lock horns at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bob Evans Field at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

You can hear tonight’s game on KILJ beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Other area and district games tonight:

Moravia at New London

Central Lee at Mediapolis

Janesville at WACO

River Ridge at Winfield-Mount Union

Fort Madison at West Burlington

at West Burlington Burlington at Keokuk

West Liberty at Solon

Oskaloosa at Washington

Clear Creek-Amana at Fairfield

High School Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team fell in five sets yesterday to the Demons of Washington High School.

The Panthers took games one and four, winning 25-20 in game one and 25-10 in game four. Washington won the final game 15-11 to secure the conference victory.

Karsyn Lamm had 11 kills as did Avery Sutter to lead the Panthers.

Avery Sutter had 10 blocks while Apryl Simon led with 9 digs.

Mount Pleasant is now 1-9 on the year.

They’ll be back in action next Tuesday when they host Keokuk.

The JV Panther volleyball team swept Washington 25-15 and 25-14, while the freshman swept as well, 25-17 and 25-12.

Winfield-Mount Union swept Pekin yesterday at Pekin, 25-23, 25-11, 25-14.

Jenna Buffington led with 22 kills while Jami Wilkerson had 8.

Wilkerson also led the Wolves with 16 digs.

Winfield is now 6-2 and 1-0 in conference play.

They’ll battle Wapello next Tuesday.

WACO varsity volleyball also picked up a pair of huge wins, sweeping Keokuk 25-8, 25-17 and Wapello 25-19, 25-15.

WACO, now 5-1, will take on English Valleys tomorrow.

And New London fell last night to Central Lee in three games, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18. New London is now 4-1 on the year, while Central Lee improved to 4-1.

New London will take part in a triangular tomorrow at Burlington Notre Dame.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger football will kick-off their 2019 season tomorrow when they travel to Mount Vernon to take on Cornell College.

Wesleyan is looking for some revenge on the Rams after they came back to defeat the Tigers one year ago.

Kick-off for that matchup is set for 7:00 p.m. and you can hear it right here on KILJ.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will also host Rutgers tomorrow morning.

Kick-off from Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

KILJ-FM is your home for Hawkeye football.

Air-time is set for 9:00 a.m.